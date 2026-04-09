Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage Recap for 4/9/2026

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on CBS opens with CeeCee having a fit while Georgie, Mandy and Connor look for CeeCee’s favorite toy. Connor asks if they can give her a different toy, while Audrey snarks about the whole situation.

Jim brings another stuffy in from the car, but nobody thinks CeeCee will be fooled. Georgie finds Jim’s wedding ring, which he told Audrey he was getting cleaned.

Later on, CeeCee finally got to sleep, but she soon wakes up crying again.

Mandy and Georgie try to get another one at the toy store, but it is sold out and the clerk tells them it is sold out everywhere. They are shocked it is so popular. The clerk says it is even causing moms to fight, which he thinks is hot.

Another mom wants the monkey and offers sixty dollars to have one set aside for her…..almost leading to her and Mandy getting into a fight.

Connor’s song Do The Axolotl is on the radio thanks to Dr. Demento. He is excited about this since Dr. Demento gave Weird Al his big break. Jim and Audrey aren’t all that impressed since no money is involved….but are intrigued by the Weird Al connection. Jim is shocked Audrey knows who he is, and Audrey assumes it is one of Connor’s friends.

MeeMaw shows Mary pictures from her RV trip with Dale and talks about making love in the RV. Mary is scandalized, but MeeMaw stands by what she says.

Mandy tells them about the missing monkey and asks Mary to make one for CeeCee. She agrees and Mandy goes to take a nap, but not before MeeMaw gives her details about the trip.

Chloe calls Connor to congratulate him about the song. Jim and Audrey wonder if they should tell him about it, but he walks in on the conversation and decides to call her….in private.

Mandy and MeeMaw are in the park with CeeCee and the monkey. While Mandy tells CeeCee to not eat sand, a woman asks MeeMaw if she could buy the monkey. After some haggling, MeeMaw sells it for $100. She tells Mandy what she did and they have Mary make more under the guise of it being for a charity.

Georgie tells Ruben about the monkey situation and in turn, Ruben talks about his dog, leading to a debate on which is more important.

Connor comes in to talk to the guys about Chloe. They debate on what Connor should do, with Connor saying that he might see her again.

Mandy and MeeMaw marvel on Mary’s work and their scam when Dale walks in. They try to sell him the charity story and then tell him the truth. He says this is why the lawyer’s number is on the fridge.

Chloe and Connor meet up awkwardly talking about how his family hates her and how he should but doesn’t.

The topic switches to the song, which is about how Chloe broke his heart, leading to more awkwardness.

MeeMaw and Mandy run their Beanie Baby monkey scam in stores, the park, parking lots….and to the librarian from Sheldon’s high school….who calls them out on the scam. She tosses it back to them and says not to insult her with fake toys.

Connor takes Chloe home and run into Jim. They tell him they are playing music, leading to an awkward moment, Jim going upstairs to tell Audrey and….the couple actually playing music together.

Chloe admits she missed playing music together and tries to kiss him. He says he can’t because she really hurt him with the breakup. She knows and apologizes, saying she wants to try again.

Jim and Audrey argue over what to do and who is scarier. They ask Georgie, who says Jim since he is terrified of Audrey.

Connor comes up and says that he turned Chloe down and thinks that with his music, he can get other girls. Georgie and him high five and sing the song.

Mary picks up a toy a woman dropped and recognizes it as one she made. She asks how her son is feeling, confusing the woman. She doesn’t realize this and tells the story to Mandy, MeeMaw and Dale. She wants to do more and get the Sunday School involved.

Dale snarks that Sunday school a sweat shop as the episode comes to a close.