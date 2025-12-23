31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite Beverage

Need a great , bubbly beverage for your holiday celebrations? Look no further than Clearly Canadian, the OG sparkling beverage that has proven it is still the best of the best! It comes in several different flavors and a zero-sugar version, ensuring that there is something for everyone to drink! Cheers!

Clearly Canadian

Clearly Canadian (The Clearly Food & Beverage Company ULC) was founded in 1987 and is one of North America’s signature premium food and beverage brands. Clearly Canadian’s mission is to “be a leading lifestyle brand that promotes good thoughts, good words and good deeds”, with a tagline of “Clearly it’s our Water”, reinforcing the brand’s unique Canadian spring water from source that makes the brand unique and so flavourful. Through its Clearly Community Challenge give-back program, Clearly Canadian provides financial support to crowdfunding campaigns and causes that align with the brand’s core values. Clearly Canadian sparkling waters are sourced from across Canada’s pristine springs, contain natural fruit flavours with simple ingredients, and are bottled in recyclable materials only.

Fueled by a fan-led online crowd-funding campaign, the cross-border cultural staple of the 90’s made an incredible comeback completely led by their beloved consumers. The demand for the iconic glass bottles exceeded all expectations and has continued to grow at a market-leading pace. In addition to the Clearly Canadian iconic blue glass bottles, the eco-conscious Company listened to its fans and expanded its portfolio by introducing 6-pack cans. Clearly Canadian fans now can enjoy the brand anywhere glass breakage is a concern. The crowd-funding campaign to relaunch the brand sold over 40,000 cases, with fans pre-ordering knowing they would, at that time, wait 2-3 years before receiving the cases they purchased through the crowd-funding.

Clearly Canadian recently won several prestigious InnoBev Awards 2024 including “Best in Glass”

winner for Clearly Canadian Essence; “Best in Glass” finalist for Clearly Canadian Clearly Sparkling; “Best in Can” finalist for Clearly Canadian Original Cans; and “Best Premium Drink” finalist for Clearly Canadian Clearly Essence.

Clearly Canadian Originals & Zero Sugar Cans are offered in 6-packs of 12oz/355mL SleekCans. Clearly Canadian ‘Originals’ 6-pack Cans are available in the top flavours from the 90’s, including Mountain Blackberry, Wild Cherry, & Orchard Peach and new Zero Sugar range. Clearly Canadian 6-pack Cans are currently available in the USA at all Kroger banners nationwide, Food Lion, Amazon, and expanding to more Retailers across the USA.

Clearly it’s the water that makes the beloved beverage so unique and flavourful, as Clearly Canadian is crafted with sparkling Canadian spring water from award-winning springs, natural fruit flavours, and simple ingredients. Clearly Canadian’s commitment to environmental responsibility to protect the

nature and beauty of Canada is a point of pride. Cans are fully recyclable and can be returned for refund in most markets. They simply offer an additional, convenient way for fans to enjoy Clearly Canadian. It’s a sustainable packaging choice to protect Clearly Canadian’s natural sparkling Canadian spring water from source.

In addition to expanding its Can portfolio, Clearly Canadian has expanded its retail footprint and is now available at all Kroger banners, Albertson Safeway, Publix, and Ahold Dalhaize banners. This year, the brand expanded into 1,400 Walmart doors, Costco USA, select Target stores, gopuff, Raley’s, Bashas’, Loblaws, and Whole Foods in Canada.

The Clearly Canadian ‘Originals’ lineup is the mid-calorie full-flavoured sparkling spring water category leader, so offering. Cans are Clearly Canadian’s biggest innovation launch on the brand since its retail re-introduction in 2017. The company will continue to provide solutions for its fans to enjoy Clearly Canadian anytime and anywhere.

