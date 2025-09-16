Sammi’s Favorite Things: Then Again With Herbie J. Pilato

Herbie J. Pilato is one of the powerhouses behind keeping classic TV alive. He has written books about many classic TV stars and shows, including but not limited to Elizabeth Montgomery, Mary Tyler Moore and Bewitched.

Now the classic TV enthusiast is bringing his passion to TV. His television show Then Again With Herbie J. Pilato is currently airing on Amazon Prime. He has already had great success with the show and brings smiles to viewers faces with each episode.

His guests have included big names such as Ed Asner, Robert Conrad and Marion Ross. Each episode brings back amazing memories of the stars’ incredible shows and gives insight into who they are as people. We also get fun behind the scenes tidbits about the shows that made them into the big names they are today.

Herbie hit a home run with this series and I look forward to seeing more in the future.