Sammi’s Favorite Things: Mary’s Gone Crackers

Like many people, I have friends and family who have different dietary needs. When entertaining, I always want to make sure I have food they can eat that is tasty and fits their special dietary needs.

Enter Mary’s Gone Crackers! This line of snacks is perfect for those who follow special diets, including those who are vegan, have celiac or just prefer organic foods. The crackers taste as good as the real thing and are sure to be a hit at any party. I sampled several kinds and could not tell the difference between them and the regular crackers I often have in my cupboard.

More info:

Mary’s Gone Crackers, the gluten-free, vegan and organic cracker brand, is the perfect holiday addition, as it can be paired with fig spreads, guacamole and hummus or added to your favorite charcuterie board.

Mary’s Gone Crackers® is the largest organic and gluten free cracker company in the United States. The company bakes organic, gluten-free, non-gmo crackers in their own dedicated organic and gluten-free bakery in Reno, Nevada. Since its inception, the company has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its offerings while staying true to its promise to use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. Products are available at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery and club stores. Mary’s Gone Crackers, in business since 2004, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kameda Seika, Japan’s largest manufacturer of rice crackers.