Sammi’s Favorite Things: Skypod

Need a special gift for someone? Look no further than Skypod. It is an incredible way to share memories with loved ones, even when you are far away.

The way it works is quite simple. Remember those time capsules people made and vowed to open on a specific date? Skypod does just that, only using special digital technology. The sender sets it to a specific date for the recipient, giving them something very special to look forward to in the future.

More information can be found on www.skypod.com

 

