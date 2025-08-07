Sammi’s Favorite Things: Hindsight: The Day Before

It is no secret that I love television, movies, books and podcasts. If it is a form of entertainment, I love it! The one form I always wanted to know more about was radio serials, which were popular back in the days before many of the aforementioned mediums came to be.

Little did I know that my dream of experiencing this form of entertainment was about to come true….well, sort of.

Hindsight: The Day Before was originally supposed to be a pilot, but due to the pandemic, plans changed. The team took it into a different direction and made it into an audio show, which not only allowed for the project to come to fruition, but allowed fans to use their imaginations while listening and experience entertainment in a whole new way.

HINDSIGHT: THE DAY BEFORE is a supernatural thriller that follows Professor John Gabriel Strasser, who, after an impulse purchase at a Harlem curio shop, is sent on a life-changing journey. This drives him toward a profound and dangerous realization of who and what he is, and the mission he will have to take on in order to survive. Written and directed by MHP partner Kely Lyons, the unique audio series features an A-list principal cast that includes Santiago Cabrera, Sibongile Mlambo, Ian Anthony Dale, M.C. Gainey, Merrin Dungey, Aaron Stanford, Nolan Gerard Funk, and John Goodman.

HINDSIGHT: THE DAY BEFORE is based on the original television series “HINDSIGHT” – created by Mark Haynes – now in development at MHP. The series is co-produced by Ted Bonnitt andRadioPictures.com. Bonnitt collaborated with MHP to design the series’ innovative Dolby® 3D audio production.

“Mark Haynes Productions is pushing the boundaries of audio storytelling with the debut of this dramatic podcast show, HINDSIGHT: THE DAY BEFORE, featuring a powerhouse cast and riveting storyline,” said Trevr Smithlin, Head of Publisher Relations at Libsyn Ads. “We’re thrilled to kick off this new partnership in delivering sophisticated podcast advertising tools, including our programmatic solutions and advanced measurement, to engage relevant advertisers and enthrall listeners with this thrilling new audio series.”

“The buzz is already building for our innovative dramatic audio series which is set to captivate listeners and transport them to new dimensions. We look forward to building on our new collaboration with Libsyn Ads, leveraging their pioneering track record, expertise and trusted relationships to match us with top-tier advertisers to amplify our reach and drive the success for our series debut,” said Mark Haynes, CEO and Executive Producer of Mark Haynes Productions.

At the core of this partnership are Libsyn Ads advanced advertising solutions, encompassing bothHost-Read and Automatic Ads offerings. This integration allows podcast creators to seamlessly blend programmatic ad revenues into their host-read programs. Leveraging Libsyn Ads’ full-service advertising platform, HINDSIGHT: THE DAY BEFORE will deliver targeted ads that resonate with their audience and drive performance outcomes for advertisers.

Trailer: https://sites.libsyn.com/519123/hindsight-the-day-before-series-trailer