Sammi’s Favorite Things: Hallypop

I love TV. After all, I have been covering it for the last eleven years. This is why I was so excited to discover a new network called Hallypop, which is an English subtitled global TV network. I not only have new shows to watch, but I also can expand my coverage for the website.

See more information below:

About Hallypop

Hallypop is an English-subtitled global TV network connecting fans of Asian pop culture through K-Pop, lifestyle, and entertainment. Hallypop’s lineup includes Inkigayo, the home of K-Pop’s biggest stars with live musical performances from groups like BTS, Big Bang, Red Velvet, Twice, and more; Running Man, one of the world’s most popular TV shows, where the biggest K-Pop and Korean drama stars ruthlessly compete to fulfill missions; Call to Cosplay, a cosplay design competition reality show; and After School Club, where K-Pop idols interact directly with fans live via social media with song performances, impromptu serenades, Q&A sessions, and more. Start watching now on Samsung’s TV Plus Video Service.

Select Shows on Hallypop

Inkigayo: The home of K-pop’s biggest stars! Live musical sets from groups like BTS, Big Bang, Twice, IKON, BoA, Suzy, Red Velvet and legendary shows from Girls Generation, 2NE1, Wonder Girls, and more. Video: Behind-the-scenes at Inkigayo

Running Man: The biggest K-pop and drama stars from Korea ruthlessly compete to fulfill missions, resulting in epic wins and outrageous penalties.

I’m Live : Features live, unedited performances by K-Pop’s top musical acts in a relaxed, intimate setting in front of a live audience. Not unlike MTV’s famous Unplugged sessions, I’m Live gives audiences new takes on top charting songs and reveals new facets of K-pop artists.

After School Club (ASC): K-pop idols interact directly with their fans via live social media, resulting in fulfilled requests for song performances, impromptu serenades, Q&A sessions, and more.