Savannah Guthrie Posts New Video Regarding Mom Nancy’s Disappearance
Today Show host Savannah Guthrie posted another video regarding her mother Nancy’s disappearance.
“I wanted to come on, and um, it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe,” Savannah said on the video, which was shared to her social media pages. “And I wanted to say to whoever has her or knows where she is that it’s never too late, and you are not lost or alone.”
“It is never too late to do the right thing and we are here. We believe, and we believe in the essential goodness of every human being,” she concluded.
Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1st. She was last seen January 31st, when she had dinner with her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso.
This is a continuing story….