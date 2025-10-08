Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Taglines Revealed

Real housewives of beverly hills
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: (l-r) Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave -- (Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 taglines have been released! Most of them reference what is going on in each woman’s life during filming. Check them out below:

Teddi Mellencamp: “You never know what to expect when I’m expecting.”

Erika Jayne: “Break a leg? Not in these heels, honey.”

Garcelle Beauvais:  “Life is an audition and honey, I am getting that part.”

Denise Richards: “My life may not be a fairytale, but I’ll always get a happy ending.”

Lisa Rinna: “The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching.”

Dorit Kemsley: “I won’t settle for anything else than everything.”

Kyle Richards: “Around here, there’s more than just dresses in everyones’ closet.”

 

RHOBH season ten premieres on April 15, only on Bravo.

