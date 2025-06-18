Former President Donald Trump Indicted in January 6th Case

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a third time, TVGrapevine has learned, this time over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has been indicted on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

According to the Associated Press, the indictment ‘focuses on schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power and keep him in office despite his loss to Joe Biden,’ including, but not limited to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021.

“Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power,” the indictment reads. in part. “So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won.”

“These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false. But the Defendant repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election, ” it continues.

This is the third indictment against the former Celebrity Apprentice host. In June, he faced charges regarding his handling of classified materials after leaving office. In April, he faced charges in New York state regarding his role in falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougall.

This is a developing story…..