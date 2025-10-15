Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, Episode 5 Recap for 5/13/2020

It is season ten, episode five of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne are back for another adventure.

Hot Topics/Moments This Episode:

-Another dinner party from hell. Poor Denise….all she wanted was a nice dinner for everyone. She gets called names, shamed for wanting the women to be appropriate and has to deal with fighting. I would have kicked them all out.

-What is with Kyle? That outburst was so….random.

-Maybe Teddi had to use the potty and went to see if Kyle was okay when she saw her in there. Jeez, no need to judge Dorit!

-I agree, it was rude to not say thank you and goodbye.

– Ohhh, Lisa and Teddi are now fighting! What is with everyone tonight?

– Lisa’s photoshoot was awesome…and inspiring me to work out again.

-I like how Denise and Erika were able to discuss the inappropriate dinner talk from last week like mature adults. It was also nice for Erika to apologize.

-It was also very responsible for Denise to talk to her daughter about the party conversations.

-Garcelle is so mature for how she handles her relationship with her ex for the sake of their kids.

-The donuts instead of the cake for Garcelle’s sons is a cute idea.

-LOIS is back. for those of you not familiar, Lois is Lisa’s mom. She is a hoot and everything I want to be when I am in my nineties.

– Lisa’s daughters are going places. That party was amazing!

-WOW, the drama between Dorit and Sutton is escalating!

-Lois is trying so hard not to laugh at the fight, as am I.

– Why is Kyle bugging Denise for wanting to be more glam?

-Denise is definitely standing up for herself and not putting up with BS.

Next week looks epic….stay tuned!