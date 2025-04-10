Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS
Celebrity News

Sammi Turano

Euphoria actor Eric Dane has been diagnosed with ALS, TVGrapevine has learned.

People was the first to report the news.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he told the outlet. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,”  he continued. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, who is married and shares children with actress Rebecca Gayheart, seems to be remaining positive after his diagnosis.

TVGrapevine sends well-wishes to Eric during this time.

