Playdate Sneak Peek
Sammi Turano

Synopsis: When recently unemployed accountant Brian (Kevin James) agrees to a playdate with charismatic stay-at-home dad Jeff (Alan Ritchson) and their sons, he expects an easy afternoon of small talk and football tossing. Instead, he’s thrust into a chaotic scramble to stay alive as they are pursued by a ruthless team of mercenaries. Brian stumbles through one ridiculous obstacle after another, his zero tactical skills a stark contrast to Jeff’s oddly prepared demeanor. Director Luke Greenfield (Let’s Be Cops, The Girl Next Door) hilariously collides suburban dad life with high-stakes thrills, transforming an ordinary afternoon into an absurd action-packed adventure where minivan mayhem meets professional hitmen.

Directed by: Luke Greenfield

Written by: Neil Goldman

Produced by: Luke Greenfield, Jason Benoit, Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Mark Fasano, Jeffrey Greenstein

Executive Produced by: Alan Ritchson, Dan Spilo, Neil Goldman, Michelle Meyers, Alexis Garcia, Matthew Goldberg, Lee Broda, Jamal Sannon

Starring: Alan Ritchson, Kevin James, Sarah Chalke, Alan Tudyk, Benjamin Pajak, Banks Pierce, Hiro Kanagawa with Stephen Root and Isla Fisher

Genre: Action, Comedy

