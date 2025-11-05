Philo Adds News Programming

As part of its continued expansion across over-the-top and pay TV platforms, Newsy has added its full slate of news programming to Philo, the nation’s fastest-growing live and on-demand streaming service.

Philo subscribers now have access to Newsy’s up-to-the-minute news coverage and its full lineup of live shows including “Morning Rush” and “Newsy Tonight,” and can stream live coverage of key moments this election year such as the presidential debates.

Newsy joins Philo’s lineup of more than 60 channels, available to subscribers for $20 per month. In addition to streaming their favorite shows, all Philo subscribers can now watch news coverage from Newsy live from anywhere in the U.S. on most web browsers, mobile and TV streaming devices including Apple TV, FireTV and Roku and via Chromecast functionality on Android devices.

“Access to news and information is more important than ever, so we’re thrilled to be able to bring Newsy to more than 750,000 engaged Philo customers,” said Blake Sabatinelli, CEO for Newsy. “Our approach to the news empowers viewers with straightforward reporting that informs instead of influencing — giving the context and perspective viewers won’t find elsewhere.”

“With the presidential election less than a month away, Philo is excited to add Newsy to our news offerings and our growing list of more than 60 channels,” said Mike Keyserling, COO and head of programming at Philo. “The network’s focus on providing straightforward, opinion free news coverage is a perfect fit for Philo customers, who span every region and political affiliation in the United States.”

Newsy, the leading cross-platform national news network, has distribution agreements covering nearly 40 million pay TV subscribers and is a leader in over-the-top television. Newsy’s app is available on every major connected TV device, gaming console and smart TV as well as most OTT content aggregators and virtual MVPDs.

For Newsy’s full programming lineup, visit newsy.com/tv-schedule/ . Newsy is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About Newsy

Newsy is the leading cross-platform television news network that provides straightforward, opinion-free news to inform and engage by delivering the top stories across every platform. Its content is available on pay TV on connected TV platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast as well as over-the-top services including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Pluto TV, Xumo, Samsung TV+ and Vizio WatchFree. Newsy also is available via its mobile apps and at newsy.com. Newsy is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About Philo

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth, the inventor of electronic television, Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is now available nationwide, offering subscribers dozens of top-rated television channels for a low monthly subscription. In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo offers live TV, unlimited DVR, on-demand, and content from top programmers all available on Android devices and Android TV, Fire Tablets and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS/iPad, Roku, and PC/Mac web browsers, with more options to come. Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com .