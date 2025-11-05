What to Watch: Property Brothers Forever Home

Home renovation superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will reimagine ordinary houses into lasting family dream homes in a new season of the hit HGTV series Property Brothers: Forever Home. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the new episodes spotlight the Brothers as they help families achieve the perfect home base to make lifelong memories. This season, the Brothers help a family with four newly adopted children customize their home and a couple who want to continue their love story in the house where it began as high school sweethearts.

Property Brothers: Forever Home is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Jonathan and Drew as executive producers.