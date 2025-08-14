Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 4

via AP:

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the third day of competition with host France second, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27–Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Tuesday, July 30

GYMNASTICS

WOMEN’S TEAM

Gold: United States

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Brazil

JUDO

WOMEN’S –63KG

Gold: Andreja Leški, Slovenia

Silver: Prisca Awiti Alcaraz, Mexico

Bronze: Clarisse Agbegnenou, France and Laura Fazliu, Kosovo

MEN’S 81KG

Gold: Takanori Nagase, Japan

Silver: Tato Grigalashvili, Georgia

Bronze: Lee Joon–hwan, South Korea and Somon Makhmadbekov, Tajikistan

RUGBY SEVENS

WOMEN’S

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: Canada

Bronze: United States

SHOOTING

MIXED TEAM 10M AIR PISTOL

Gold: Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, Serbia

Silver: Ilayda Tarhan and Yusef Dikec, Turkey

Bronze: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India

MEN’S TRAP

Gold: Nathan Hales, Great Britain

Silver: Qi Ying, China

Bronze: Jean Pierre Brol, Guatemala

TABLE TENNIS

MIXED DOUBLES

Gold: Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha, China

Silver: Ri Jong–sik and Kim Kum–yong, North Korea

Bronze: Lim Jong–hoon and Shin Yu–bin, South Korea