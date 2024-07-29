Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 3

Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 3

Via Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the second day of competition, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27–Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.

Monday, July 29

CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE

MEN’S CROSS–COUNTRY

Gold: Tom Pidcock, Britain

Silvera: Victor Koretzky, France

Bronze: Alan Hatherly, South Africa

DIVING

MEN’S SYNCHRONIZED 3M PLATFORM

Gold: Lian Junjie and Yang Hao, China

Silver: Tom Daley and Noah Williams, Britain

Bronze: Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor–Murray, Canada

EQUESTRIAN

EVENTING TEAM

Gold: Britain

Silver: France

Bronze: Japan

SHOOTING

WOMEN’S 10M AIR RIFLE

Gold: Ban Hyo–jin, South Korea

Silver: Huang Yuting, China

Bronze: Audrey Gogniat, Switzerland

MEN’S 10M AIR RIFLE

Gold: Sheng Lihao, China

Silver: Victor Lindgren, Sweden

Bronze: Miran Maricic, Croatia