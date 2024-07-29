Paris Olympics 2024 Medal Winners Day 3
Via Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — The 2024 Olympics are underway. The United States led the medal standings after the second day of competition, but more winners will join the list every day from July 27–Aug. 11. See which countries lead the medal count and the highlights in today’s schedule. Below is a list of all the medal winners, day by day.
Monday, July 29
CYCLING MOUNTAIN BIKE
MEN’S CROSS–COUNTRY
Gold: Tom Pidcock, Britain
Silvera: Victor Koretzky, France
Bronze: Alan Hatherly, South Africa
DIVING
MEN’S SYNCHRONIZED 3M PLATFORM
Gold: Lian Junjie and Yang Hao, China
Silver: Tom Daley and Noah Williams, Britain
Bronze: Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor–Murray, Canada
EQUESTRIAN
EVENTING TEAM
Gold: Britain
Silver: France
Bronze: Japan
SHOOTING
WOMEN’S 10M AIR RIFLE
Gold: Ban Hyo–jin, South Korea
Silver: Huang Yuting, China
Bronze: Audrey Gogniat, Switzerland
MEN’S 10M AIR RIFLE
Gold: Sheng Lihao, China
Silver: Victor Lindgren, Sweden
Bronze: Miran Maricic, Croatia