America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/30/2023

It is the second results show for this season of America’s Got Talent on NBC. Two acts will move on while everyone else goes home.

Recap time…then results.

Dani Kerr and Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy–Dani is out, Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy is in.

Alfie Andrew vs. Sharpe Family Singers. Alfie is in, Sharpe Family Singers are out.

Ahren Belisle vs. Andrew Stanton: Ahren is in, Andrew is eliminated.

Three G vs. Ryland: Ryland is in, Three G is out.

Steele Panther vs. Murmination vs. Erica Coffelt. Murmination is in, the other two are going home.

After a performance and update from Shin Lim, we get to the top three….Alfie and Ryland are eliminated.

Now it is the final two….Murmination and Ahren move on, while Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned.