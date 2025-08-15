NFL 2024 Schedule

NFL 2021: Week 2
Week 1
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Sep 5 8:20 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Kansas City Chiefs
 Fri Sep 6 8:15 pm  Green Bay Packers  Philadelphia Eagles ¹
 Sun Sep 8 1:00 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Buffalo Bills
1:00 pm  Carolina Panthers  New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Indianapolis Colts
1:00 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Miami Dolphins
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  New York Giants
1:00 pm  New England Patriots  Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Chicago Bears
4:05 pm  Denver Broncos  Seattle Seahawks
4:05 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Cleveland Browns
4:25 pm  Washington Commanders  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:20 pm  Los Angeles Rams  Detroit Lions
 Mon Sep 9 8:15 pm  New York Jets  San Francisco 49ers
¹ This game is being played in Brazil.
  Week 2
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Sep 12 8:15 pm  Buffalo Bills  Miami Dolphins
 Sun Sep 15 1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Green Bay Packers
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Baltimore Ravens
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  New Orleans Saints  Dallas Cowboys
1:00 pm  New York Giants  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  New York Jets  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Seattle Seahawks  New England Patriots
1:00 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Detroit Lions
4:05 pm  Los Angeles Rams  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Kansas City Chiefs
4:25 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Denver Broncos
8:20 pm  Chicago Bears  Houston Texans
 Mon Sep 16 8:15 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Philadelphia Eagles
  Week 3
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Sep 19 8:15 pm  New England Patriots  New York Jets
 Sun Sep 22 1:00 pm  Chicago Bears  Indianapolis Colts
1:00 pm  Denver Broncos  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 pm  Green Bay Packers  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 pm  New York Giants  Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  New Orleans Saints
4:05 pm  Carolina Panthers  Las Vegas Raiders
4:05 pm  Miami Dolphins  Seattle Seahawks
4:25 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Dallas Cowboys
4:25 pm  Detroit Lions  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Los Angeles Rams
8:20 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Atlanta Falcons
 Mon Sep 23 7:30 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Buffalo Bills
8:15 pm  Washington Commanders  Cincinnati Bengals
  Week 4
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Sep 26 8:15 pm  Dallas Cowboys  New York Giants
 Sun Sep 29 1:00 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  Denver Broncos  New York Jets
1:00 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Houston Texans
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Rams  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Green Bay Packers
1:00 pm  New Orleans Saints  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Indianapolis Colts
4:05 pm  New England Patriots  San Francisco 49ers
4:05 pm  Washington Commanders  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Cleveland Browns  Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Los Angeles Chargers
8:20 pm  Buffalo Bills  Baltimore Ravens
 Mon Sep 30 7:30 pm  Tennessee Titans  Miami Dolphins
8:15 pm  Seattle Seahawks  Detroit Lions
  Week 5
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Oct 3 8:15 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Atlanta Falcons
 Sun Oct 6 9:30 am  New York Jets  Minnesota Vikings ¹
1:00 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 pm  Buffalo Bills  Houston Texans
1:00 pm  Carolina Panthers  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Denver Broncos
1:00 pm  Miami Dolphins  New England Patriots
4:05 pm  Arizona Cardinals  San Francisco 49ers
4:25 pm  Green Bay Packers  Los Angeles Rams
4:25 pm  New York Giants  Seattle Seahawks
8:20 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Pittsburgh Steelers
 Mon Oct 7 8:15 pm  New Orleans Saints  Kansas City Chiefs
¹ This game is being played in London.

Bye: Detroit, L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia, Tennessee
  Week 6
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Oct 10 8:15 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Seattle Seahawks
 Sun Oct 13 9:30 am  Jacksonville Jaguars  Chicago Bears ¹
1:00 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Green Bay Packers
1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  New England Patriots
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm  Washington Commanders  Baltimore Ravens
4:05 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Denver Broncos
4:05 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Carolina Panthers
4:25 pm  Detroit Lions  Dallas Cowboys
8:20 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  New York Giants
 Mon Oct 14 8:15 pm  Buffalo Bills  New York Jets
¹ This game is being played in London.

Bye: Kansas City, L.A. Rams, Miami, Minnesota
  Week 7
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Oct 17 8:15 pm  Denver Broncos  New Orleans Saints
 Sun Oct 20 9:30 am  New England Patriots  Jacksonville Jaguars ¹
1:00 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm  Detroit Lions  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Green Bay Packers
1:00 pm  Miami Dolphins  Indianapolis Colts
1:00 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  New York Giants
1:00 pm  Seattle Seahawks  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Buffalo Bills
4:05 pm  Carolina Panthers  Washington Commanders
4:05 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Los Angeles Rams
4:25 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  San Francisco 49ers
8:20 pm  New York Jets  Pittsburgh Steelers
 Mon Oct 21 8:15 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Arizona Cardinals
¹ This game is being played in London.

Bye: Chicago, Dallas
  Week 8
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Oct 24 8:15 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Los Angeles Rams
 Sun Oct 27 1:00 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Miami Dolphins
1:00 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm  Chicago Bears  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  Green Bay Packers  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Houston Texans
1:00 pm  New York Jets  New England Patriots
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Detroit Lions
4:05 pm  Buffalo Bills  Seattle Seahawks
4:05 pm  New Orleans Saints  Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 pm  Carolina Panthers  Denver Broncos
4:25 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Cincinnati Bengals
8:20 pm  Dallas Cowboys  San Francisco 49ers
 Mon Oct 28 8:15 pm  New York Giants  Pittsburgh Steelers
  Week 9
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Oct 31 8:15 pm  Houston Texans  New York Jets
 Sun Nov 3 1:00 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Denver Broncos  Baltimore Ravens
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm  Miami Dolphins  Buffalo Bills
1:00 pm  New England Patriots  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  New Orleans Saints  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  Washington Commanders  New York Giants
4:05 pm  Chicago Bears  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Detroit Lions  Green Bay Packers
4:25 pm  Los Angeles Rams  Seattle Seahawks
8:20 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Philadelphia Eagles
 Mon Nov 4 8:15 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Kansas City Chiefs
Bye: Pittsburgh, San Francisco
  Week 10
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Nov 7 8:15 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Baltimore Ravens
 Sun Nov 10 9:30 am  New York Giants  Carolina Panthers ¹
1:00 pm  Atlanta Falcons  New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm  Buffalo Bills  Indianapolis Colts
1:00 pm  Denver Broncos  Kansas City Chiefs
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  New England Patriots  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4:05 pm  Tennessee Titans  Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 pm  New York Jets  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Dallas Cowboys
8:20 pm  Detroit Lions  Houston Texans
 Mon Nov 11 8:15 pm  Miami Dolphins  Los Angeles Rams
¹ This game is being played in Munich.

Bye: Cleveland, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Seattle
  Week 11
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Nov 14 8:15 pm  Washington Commanders  Philadelphia Eagles
 Sun Nov 17 1:00 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm  Green Bay Packers  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Detroit Lions
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Miami Dolphins
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Rams  New England Patriots
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Tennessee Titans
4:05 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Denver Broncos
4:05 pm  Seattle Seahawks  San Francisco 49ers
4:25 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Los Angeles Chargers
4:25 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Buffalo Bills
8:20 pm  Indianapolis Colts  New York Jets
 Mon Nov 18 8:15 pm  Houston Texans  Dallas Cowboys
Bye: Arizona, Carolina, N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay
  Week 12
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Nov 21 8:15 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Cleveland Browns
 Sun Nov 24 1:00 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  Detroit Lions  Indianapolis Colts
1:00 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  New England Patriots  Miami Dolphins
1:00 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  New York Giants
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Houston Texans
4:05 pm  Denver Broncos  Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Seattle Seahawks
4:25 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Green Bay Packers
8:20 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Los Angeles Rams
 Mon Nov 25 8:15 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Los Angeles Chargers
Bye: Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets
  Week 13
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Nov 28 12:30 pm  Chicago Bears  Detroit Lions
4:30 pm  New York Giants  Dallas Cowboys
8:20 pm  Miami Dolphins  Green Bay Packers
 Fri Nov 29 3:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Kansas City Chiefs
 Sun Dec 1 1:00 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  New England Patriots
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 pm  Seattle Seahawks  New York Jets
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Washington Commanders
4:05 pm  Los Angeles Rams  New Orleans Saints
4:05 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Carolina Panthers
4:25 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Baltimore Ravens
8:20 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Buffalo Bills
 Mon Dec 2 8:15 pm  Cleveland Browns  Denver Broncos
  Week 14
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Dec 5 8:15 pm  Green Bay Packers  Detroit Lions
 Sun Dec 8 1:00 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Carolina Panthers  Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 pm  New Orleans Saints  New York Giants
1:00 pm  New York Jets  Miami Dolphins
4:05 pm  Seattle Seahawks  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Buffalo Bills  Los Angeles Rams
4:25 pm  Chicago Bears  San Francisco 49ers
8:20 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Kansas City Chiefs
 Mon Dec 9 8:15 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Dallas Cowboys
Bye: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington
  Week 15
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Dec 12 8:15 pm  Los Angeles Rams  San Francisco 49ers
 Sun Dec 15 1:00 pm  Baltimore Ravens  New York Giants
1:00 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Tennessee Titans
1:00 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm  Miami Dolphins  Houston Texans
1:00 pm  New York Jets  Jacksonville Jaguars
1:00 pm  Washington Commanders  New Orleans Saints
4:25 pm  Buffalo Bills  Detroit Lions
4:25 pm  Indianapolis Colts  Denver Broncos
4:25 pm  New England Patriots  Arizona Cardinals
4:25 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Philadelphia Eagles
4:25 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Los Angeles Chargers
8:20 pm  Green Bay Packers  Seattle Seahawks
 Mon Dec 16 8:00 pm  Chicago Bears  Minnesota Vikings
8:30 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Las Vegas Raiders
  Week 16
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Thu Dec 19 8:15 pm  Cleveland Browns  Cincinnati Bengals
 Sat Dec 21 1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Kansas City Chiefs
4:30 pm  Pittsburgh Steelers  Baltimore Ravens
 Sun Dec 22 1:00 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Carolina Panthers
1:00 pm  Detroit Lions  Chicago Bears
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Rams  New York Jets
1:00 pm  New England Patriots  Buffalo Bills
1:00 pm  New York Giants  Atlanta Falcons
1:00 pm  Philadelphia Eagles  Washington Commanders
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Indianapolis Colts
4:05 pm  Denver Broncos  Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Seattle Seahawks
4:25 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Las Vegas Raiders
4:25 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Miami Dolphins
8:20 pm  Tampa Bay Buccaneers  Dallas Cowboys
 Mon Dec 23 8:15 pm  New Orleans Saints  Green Bay Packers
  Week 17
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Wed Dec 25 1:00 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Pittsburgh Steelers
4:30 pm  Baltimore Ravens  Houston Texans
 Thu Dec 26 8:15 pm  Seattle Seahawks  Chicago Bears
 Sat Dec 28 1:00 pm  Denver Broncos  Cincinnati Bengals *
4:30 pm  Arizona Cardinals  Los Angeles Rams *
8:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  New England Patriots *
 Sun Dec 29 1:00 pm  Atlanta Falcons  Washington Commanders *
1:00 pm  Carolina Panthers  Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:00 pm  Green Bay Packers  Minnesota Vikings
1:00 pm  Indianapolis Colts  New York Giants *
1:00 pm  Las Vegas Raiders  New Orleans Saints
1:00 pm  New York Jets  Buffalo Bills
1:00 pm  Tennessee Titans  Jacksonville Jaguars
4:25 pm  Dallas Cowboys  Philadelphia Eagles
8:20 pm  Miami Dolphins  Cleveland Browns
 Mon Dec 30 8:15 pm  Detroit Lions  San Francisco 49ers
* Tentative flex schedule game, start time is subject to change.
  Week 18
 Date Time (ET)  Away Team  Home Team
 Sun Jan 5 1:00 pm  Buffalo Bills  New England Patriots *
1:00 pm  Carolina Panthers  Atlanta Falcons *
1:00 pm  Chicago Bears  Green Bay Packers *
1:00 pm  Cincinnati Bengals  Pittsburgh Steelers *
1:00 pm  Cleveland Browns  Baltimore Ravens *
1:00 pm  Houston Texans  Tennessee Titans *
1:00 pm  Jacksonville Jaguars  Indianapolis Colts *
1:00 pm  Kansas City Chiefs  Denver Broncos *
1:00 pm  Los Angeles Chargers  Las Vegas Raiders *
1:00 pm  Miami Dolphins  New York Jets *
1:00 pm  Minnesota Vikings  Detroit Lions *
1:00 pm  New Orleans Saints  Tampa Bay Buccaneers *
1:00 pm  New York Giants  Philadelphia Eagles *
1:00 pm  San Francisco 49ers  Arizona Cardinals *
1:00 pm  Seattle Seahawks  Los Angeles Rams *
1:00 pm  Washington Commanders  Dallas Cowboys *
