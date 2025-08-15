NFL 2024 Schedule
NFL 2024 Schedule
|Week 1
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Sep 5
|8:20 pm
|Baltimore Ravens
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Fri Sep 6
|8:15 pm
|Green Bay Packers
|Philadelphia Eagles ¹
|Sun Sep 8
|1:00 pm
|Arizona Cardinals
|Buffalo Bills
|1:00 pm
|Carolina Panthers
|New Orleans Saints
|1:00 pm
|Houston Texans
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 pm
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Miami Dolphins
|1:00 pm
|Minnesota Vikings
|New York Giants
|1:00 pm
|New England Patriots
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 pm
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 pm
|Tennessee Titans
|Chicago Bears
|4:05 pm
|Denver Broncos
|Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 pm
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 pm
|Dallas Cowboys
|Cleveland Browns
|4:25 pm
|Washington Commanders
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:20 pm
|Los Angeles Rams
|Detroit Lions
|Mon Sep 9
|8:15 pm
|New York Jets
|San Francisco 49ers
|¹ This game is being played in Brazil.
|Week 2
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Sep 12
|8:15 pm
|Buffalo Bills
|Miami Dolphins
|Sun Sep 15
|1:00 pm
|Cleveland Browns
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 pm
|Indianapolis Colts
|Green Bay Packers
|1:00 pm
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 pm
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Carolina Panthers
|1:00 pm
|New Orleans Saints
|Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 pm
|New York Giants
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 pm
|New York Jets
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 pm
|San Francisco 49ers
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 pm
|Seattle Seahawks
|New England Patriots
|1:00 pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Detroit Lions
|4:05 pm
|Los Angeles Rams
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 pm
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 pm
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Denver Broncos
|8:20 pm
|Chicago Bears
|Houston Texans
|Mon Sep 16
|8:15 pm
|Atlanta Falcons
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 3
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Sep 19
|8:15 pm
|New England Patriots
|New York Jets
|Sun Sep 22
|1:00 pm
|Chicago Bears
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 pm
|Denver Broncos
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 pm
|Green Bay Packers
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 pm
|Houston Texans
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 pm
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 pm
|New York Giants
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 pm
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New Orleans Saints
|4:05 pm
|Carolina Panthers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 pm
|Miami Dolphins
|Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 pm
|Baltimore Ravens
|Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 pm
|Detroit Lions
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 pm
|San Francisco 49ers
|Los Angeles Rams
|8:20 pm
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mon Sep 23
|7:30 pm
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Buffalo Bills
|8:15 pm
|Washington Commanders
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Week 4
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Sep 26
|8:15 pm
|Dallas Cowboys
|New York Giants
|Sun Sep 29
|1:00 pm
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Carolina Panthers
|1:00 pm
|Denver Broncos
|New York Jets
|1:00 pm
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Houston Texans
|1:00 pm
|Los Angeles Rams
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 pm
|Minnesota Vikings
|Green Bay Packers
|1:00 pm
|New Orleans Saints
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 pm
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 pm
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Indianapolis Colts
|4:05 pm
|New England Patriots
|San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 pm
|Washington Commanders
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 pm
|Cleveland Browns
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 pm
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Los Angeles Chargers
|8:20 pm
|Buffalo Bills
|Baltimore Ravens
|Mon Sep 30
|7:30 pm
|Tennessee Titans
|Miami Dolphins
|8:15 pm
|Seattle Seahawks
|Detroit Lions
|Week 5
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Oct 3
|8:15 pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Atlanta Falcons
|Sun Oct 6
|9:30 am
|New York Jets
|Minnesota Vikings ¹
|1:00 pm
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 pm
|Buffalo Bills
|Houston Texans
|1:00 pm
|Carolina Panthers
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 pm
|Cleveland Browns
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 pm
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 pm
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Denver Broncos
|1:00 pm
|Miami Dolphins
|New England Patriots
|4:05 pm
|Arizona Cardinals
|San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 pm
|Green Bay Packers
|Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 pm
|New York Giants
|Seattle Seahawks
|8:20 pm
|Dallas Cowboys
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Mon Oct 7
|8:15 pm
|New Orleans Saints
|Kansas City Chiefs
|¹ This game is being played in London.
Bye: Detroit, L.A. Chargers, Philadelphia, Tennessee
|Week 6
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Oct 10
|8:15 pm
|San Francisco 49ers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Sun Oct 13
|9:30 am
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Chicago Bears ¹
|1:00 pm
|Arizona Cardinals
|Green Bay Packers
|1:00 pm
|Cleveland Browns
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 pm
|Houston Texans
|New England Patriots
|1:00 pm
|Indianapolis Colts
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|New Orleans Saints
|1:00 pm
|Washington Commanders
|Baltimore Ravens
|4:05 pm
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Denver Broncos
|4:05 pm
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 pm
|Atlanta Falcons
|Carolina Panthers
|4:25 pm
|Detroit Lions
|Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 pm
|Cincinnati Bengals
|New York Giants
|Mon Oct 14
|8:15 pm
|Buffalo Bills
|New York Jets
|¹ This game is being played in London.
Bye: Kansas City, L.A. Rams, Miami, Minnesota
|Week 7
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Oct 17
|8:15 pm
|Denver Broncos
|New Orleans Saints
|Sun Oct 20
|9:30 am
|New England Patriots
|Jacksonville Jaguars ¹
|1:00 pm
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 pm
|Detroit Lions
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 pm
|Houston Texans
|Green Bay Packers
|1:00 pm
|Miami Dolphins
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 pm
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New York Giants
|1:00 pm
|Seattle Seahawks
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 pm
|Tennessee Titans
|Buffalo Bills
|4:05 pm
|Carolina Panthers
|Washington Commanders
|4:05 pm
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 pm
|Kansas City Chiefs
|San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 pm
|New York Jets
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Mon Oct 21
|8:15 pm
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|9:00 pm
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Arizona Cardinals
|¹ This game is being played in London.
Bye: Chicago, Dallas
|Week 8
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Oct 24
|8:15 pm
|Minnesota Vikings
|Los Angeles Rams
|Sun Oct 27
|1:00 pm
|Arizona Cardinals
|Miami Dolphins
|1:00 pm
|Atlanta Falcons
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 pm
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 pm
|Chicago Bears
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 pm
|Green Bay Packers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 pm
|Indianapolis Colts
|Houston Texans
|1:00 pm
|New York Jets
|New England Patriots
|1:00 pm
|Tennessee Titans
|Detroit Lions
|4:05 pm
|Buffalo Bills
|Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 pm
|New Orleans Saints
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 pm
|Carolina Panthers
|Denver Broncos
|4:25 pm
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 pm
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 pm
|Dallas Cowboys
|San Francisco 49ers
|Mon Oct 28
|8:15 pm
|New York Giants
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Week 9
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Oct 31
|8:15 pm
|Houston Texans
|New York Jets
|Sun Nov 3
|1:00 pm
|Dallas Cowboys
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 pm
|Denver Broncos
|Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 pm
|Indianapolis Colts
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 pm
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 pm
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 pm
|Miami Dolphins
|Buffalo Bills
|1:00 pm
|New England Patriots
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 pm
|New Orleans Saints
|Carolina Panthers
|1:00 pm
|Washington Commanders
|New York Giants
|4:05 pm
|Chicago Bears
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 pm
|Detroit Lions
|Green Bay Packers
|4:25 pm
|Los Angeles Rams
|Seattle Seahawks
|8:20 pm
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Mon Nov 4
|8:15 pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Bye: Pittsburgh, San Francisco
|Week 10
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Nov 7
|8:15 pm
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Baltimore Ravens
|Sun Nov 10
|9:30 am
|New York Giants
|Carolina Panthers ¹
|1:00 pm
|Atlanta Falcons
|New Orleans Saints
|1:00 pm
|Buffalo Bills
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 pm
|Denver Broncos
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 pm
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 pm
|New England Patriots
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 pm
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 pm
|San Francisco 49ers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 pm
|Tennessee Titans
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 pm
|New York Jets
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 pm
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 pm
|Detroit Lions
|Houston Texans
|Mon Nov 11
|8:15 pm
|Miami Dolphins
|Los Angeles Rams
|¹ This game is being played in Munich.
Bye: Cleveland, Green Bay, Las Vegas, Seattle
|Week 11
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Nov 14
|8:15 pm
|Washington Commanders
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Sun Nov 17
|1:00 pm
|Baltimore Ravens
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 pm
|Cleveland Browns
|New Orleans Saints
|1:00 pm
|Green Bay Packers
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 pm
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Detroit Lions
|1:00 pm
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Miami Dolphins
|1:00 pm
|Los Angeles Rams
|New England Patriots
|1:00 pm
|Minnesota Vikings
|Tennessee Titans
|4:05 pm
|Atlanta Falcons
|Denver Broncos
|4:05 pm
|Seattle Seahawks
|San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 pm
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 pm
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Buffalo Bills
|8:20 pm
|Indianapolis Colts
|New York Jets
|Mon Nov 18
|8:15 pm
|Houston Texans
|Dallas Cowboys
|Bye: Arizona, Carolina, N.Y. Giants, Tampa Bay
|Week 12
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Nov 21
|8:15 pm
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Cleveland Browns
|Sun Nov 24
|1:00 pm
|Dallas Cowboys
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 pm
|Detroit Lions
|Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 pm
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Carolina Panthers
|1:00 pm
|Minnesota Vikings
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 pm
|New England Patriots
|Miami Dolphins
|1:00 pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|New York Giants
|1:00 pm
|Tennessee Titans
|Houston Texans
|4:05 pm
|Denver Broncos
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 pm
|Arizona Cardinals
|Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 pm
|San Francisco 49ers
|Green Bay Packers
|8:20 pm
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Los Angeles Rams
|Mon Nov 25
|8:15 pm
|Baltimore Ravens
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Bye: Atlanta, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, New Orleans, N.Y. Jets
|Week 13
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Nov 28
|12:30 pm
|Chicago Bears
|Detroit Lions
|4:30 pm
|New York Giants
|Dallas Cowboys
|8:20 pm
|Miami Dolphins
|Green Bay Packers
|Fri Nov 29
|3:00 pm
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Sun Dec 1
|1:00 pm
|Arizona Cardinals
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 pm
|Houston Texans
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 pm
|Indianapolis Colts
|New England Patriots
|1:00 pm
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 pm
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 pm
|Seattle Seahawks
|New York Jets
|1:00 pm
|Tennessee Titans
|Washington Commanders
|4:05 pm
|Los Angeles Rams
|New Orleans Saints
|4:05 pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Carolina Panthers
|4:25 pm
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Baltimore Ravens
|8:20 pm
|San Francisco 49ers
|Buffalo Bills
|Mon Dec 2
|8:15 pm
|Cleveland Browns
|Denver Broncos
|Week 14
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Dec 5
|8:15 pm
|Green Bay Packers
|Detroit Lions
|Sun Dec 8
|1:00 pm
|Atlanta Falcons
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 pm
|Carolina Panthers
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 pm
|Cleveland Browns
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 pm
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 pm
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 pm
|New Orleans Saints
|New York Giants
|1:00 pm
|New York Jets
|Miami Dolphins
|4:05 pm
|Seattle Seahawks
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 pm
|Buffalo Bills
|Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 pm
|Chicago Bears
|San Francisco 49ers
|8:20 pm
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Mon Dec 9
|8:15 pm
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Dallas Cowboys
|Bye: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington
|Week 15
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Dec 12
|8:15 pm
|Los Angeles Rams
|San Francisco 49ers
|Sun Dec 15
|1:00 pm
|Baltimore Ravens
|New York Giants
|1:00 pm
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tennessee Titans
|1:00 pm
|Dallas Cowboys
|Carolina Panthers
|1:00 pm
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Cleveland Browns
|1:00 pm
|Miami Dolphins
|Houston Texans
|1:00 pm
|New York Jets
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 pm
|Washington Commanders
|New Orleans Saints
|4:25 pm
|Buffalo Bills
|Detroit Lions
|4:25 pm
|Indianapolis Colts
|Denver Broncos
|4:25 pm
|New England Patriots
|Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 pm
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Los Angeles Chargers
|8:20 pm
|Green Bay Packers
|Seattle Seahawks
|Mon Dec 16
|8:00 pm
|Chicago Bears
|Minnesota Vikings
|8:30 pm
|Atlanta Falcons
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 16
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Thu Dec 19
|8:15 pm
|Cleveland Browns
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Sat Dec 21
|1:00 pm
|Houston Texans
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4:30 pm
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Baltimore Ravens
|Sun Dec 22
|1:00 pm
|Arizona Cardinals
|Carolina Panthers
|1:00 pm
|Detroit Lions
|Chicago Bears
|1:00 pm
|Los Angeles Rams
|New York Jets
|1:00 pm
|New England Patriots
|Buffalo Bills
|1:00 pm
|New York Giants
|Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 pm
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 pm
|Tennessee Titans
|Indianapolis Colts
|4:05 pm
|Denver Broncos
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 pm
|Minnesota Vikings
|Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 pm
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 pm
|San Francisco 49ers
|Miami Dolphins
|8:20 pm
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Dallas Cowboys
|Mon Dec 23
|8:15 pm
|New Orleans Saints
|Green Bay Packers
|Week 17
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Wed Dec 25
|1:00 pm
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:30 pm
|Baltimore Ravens
|Houston Texans
|Thu Dec 26
|8:15 pm
|Seattle Seahawks
|Chicago Bears
|Sat Dec 28
|1:00 pm
|Denver Broncos
|Cincinnati Bengals *
|4:30 pm
|Arizona Cardinals
|Los Angeles Rams *
|8:00 pm
|Los Angeles Chargers
|New England Patriots *
|Sun Dec 29
|1:00 pm
|Atlanta Falcons
|Washington Commanders *
|1:00 pm
|Carolina Panthers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 pm
|Green Bay Packers
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 pm
|Indianapolis Colts
|New York Giants *
|1:00 pm
|Las Vegas Raiders
|New Orleans Saints
|1:00 pm
|New York Jets
|Buffalo Bills
|1:00 pm
|Tennessee Titans
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4:25 pm
|Dallas Cowboys
|Philadelphia Eagles
|8:20 pm
|Miami Dolphins
|Cleveland Browns
|Mon Dec 30
|8:15 pm
|Detroit Lions
|San Francisco 49ers
|* Tentative flex schedule game, start time is subject to change.
|Week 18
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Away Team
|Home Team
|Sun Jan 5
|1:00 pm
|Buffalo Bills
|New England Patriots *
|1:00 pm
|Carolina Panthers
|Atlanta Falcons *
|1:00 pm
|Chicago Bears
|Green Bay Packers *
|1:00 pm
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Pittsburgh Steelers *
|1:00 pm
|Cleveland Browns
|Baltimore Ravens *
|1:00 pm
|Houston Texans
|Tennessee Titans *
|1:00 pm
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Indianapolis Colts *
|1:00 pm
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Denver Broncos *
|1:00 pm
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Las Vegas Raiders *
|1:00 pm
|Miami Dolphins
|New York Jets *
|1:00 pm
|Minnesota Vikings
|Detroit Lions *
|1:00 pm
|New Orleans Saints
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers *
|1:00 pm
|New York Giants
|Philadelphia Eagles *
|1:00 pm
|San Francisco 49ers
|Arizona Cardinals *
|1:00 pm
|Seattle Seahawks
|Los Angeles Rams *
|1:00 pm
|Washington Commanders
|Dallas Cowboys *