New Season of Jack Ryan Now on Amazon Prime

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring ( A Quiet Place ), one day early. The announcement was made via Krasinski’s social channels in which immediately following his posting the series went live on Prime Video. CULVER CITY, Calif., October 31, 2019 – Today Amazon Prime Video surprised fans by globally releasing the second season of action-thrillerstarring John Krasinski

In the second season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, after tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan, portrayed by Krasinski , heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season Two, is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Paramount Television and produced by Skydance Television, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video. In addition to Krasinski, the second season of the dramatic series also stars Wendell Pierce ( The Wire ) as James Greer, Noomi Rapace ( Prometheus ) as Harriet ‘Harry’ Baumann and Michael Kelly ( House of Cards ) as Mike November.