40 by 40

40 by 40 With Sammi: Item 21, Recipe 10

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on May 9, 2020 @ 8:20 pm

I finished another recipe this morning. It was very simple, but very delicious and healthy.

It was called Tha Smoovie, which is a healthy protein shake. All you need is a handful of spinach, an orange (peeled and seeds removed), coconut water and a banana. Blend until smooth and serve immediately.

Next time, I will probably add other fruits to it, but overall, it was delicious. I never thought I would enjoy a green smoothie, but this one certainly changed my mind.

 

More recipes coming tomorrow, stay tuned.

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