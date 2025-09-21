Mickey’s Christmas Carol Recap

Continuing with the Christmas Carol Cartoon recaps….here is Mickey’s Christmas Carol!

Mickey’s Christmas Carol opens with Scrooge (Scrooge McDuck) remembering his old business partner Marley dying seven years ago that day and recalling how he robbed the widows and swindled the poor. (Reminds me of a certain RHOBH storyline)

Bob Cratchit (Mickey Mouse) gets yelled at by Scrooge for using coal to stay warm and asking for a day off.

Scrooge then yells at his nephew Fred (Donald Duck) for bringing him a wreath and asking him over for Christmas dinner. He kicks him out and then is visited by two people collecting money for the poor. He yells at them and kicks them out as well, all the while complaining about people trying to take his money.

Scrooge sends Bob home and then goes home himself, where he is visited by a spirit he cannot yet see, but scares him. It turns out to be Jacob Marley (Goofy), who tells him he was wrong to act the way he did when he was alive. He warns him that three spirits will visit him in hopes that he will change his ways.

Scrooge doesn’t believe him until the Ghost of Christmas Past (Jiminy Cricket) visits him to show him his past. He is scared as he is taken to Fezziwig’s, the place where he used to work. He sees a party where everyone was dancing and he was sitting in the corner, shy and quiet….until Isabelle asks him to dance and for a kiss. They fall in love.

They then visit the counting house, where Scrooge counts his money. Isabelle is still waiting to marry him, until he yells at her for being an hour late paying for her cottage mortgage. He puts it in foreclosure and loses her forever. Scrooge doesn’t want to see any more and wants to go home.

The Ghost of Christmas Present then visits him in the form of the Giant from Jack and the Beanstalk. They argue over him being shown generosity and how Scrooge never really gave anyone a chance to do so. This leads to them visiting the Cratchit family, where Scrooge sees they don’t have a lot of food and their son Tiny Tim, who is very sick. Scrooge had no idea and is upset that Tim may die.

He is then taken to the cemetery, where he meets the Ghost of Christmas Future. He learns that Tim died….and so did he….with nobody to mourn his death. Scrooge freaks out over this and being pushed into the fiery grave.

Scrooge then wakes up and sees he is very much alive and that he has a new lease on life. He is very excited and runs out, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. He makes a donation to the ones who asked for help the day before and tells his nephew that he will come for Christmas dinner.

He continues shopping and sharing the Christmas spirit, finally ending up at the Cratchit home with lots of gifts, including a raise and partnership for Bob. They all hug as the movie ends.