A Jetsons Christmas Carol Recap

To celebrate the holidays, I am recapping different versions of A Christmas Carol, thanks to my mom, who suggested it.

First up, The Jetsons!

The episode opens with the Jetsons preparing for the holiday. Jane is going shopping, George is complaining about her spending money and having to go to work and Judy and Elroy are looking forward to the holiday and shopping with Jane.

Astro the dog is peeking at the gifts, trying to figure out what Santa got him!

Jane, Judy and Elroy visit Mooningdales, which is of course their answer to Bloomingdales.

George is at work, drinking and partying with his co-workers, only to be chewed out by his boss Mr. Spacely. RUDI the computer wonders why the boss is so grouchy. George says this is as good as it gets with Spacely.

After shopping (which ended with Elroy wanting a gift and Jane saying no), Elroy hangs mistletoe while Astro gets into his gift, which is a toy cat. He and Orbitty chase after it, with Astro getting frustrated.

Rosie the Robot makes eggnog and gets sloshed.

Mr. Spacely makes George work overtime, much to the chagrin of him and his family. He promises Jane he will be home as soon as possible.

George wishes that some weird ghosts will visit Spacely, but knows he will probably scare him off.

Astro continues to chase after his cat toy, crashing into the wall, breaking the cat and getting sick from swallowing a piece of the toy. The kids go to find a vet while Jane takes care of him.

George finally finishes his work, only for Spacely to tell him to work tomorrow….on Christmas. He gets stuck in a snowstorm and quips that he will be lucky to get home by Groundhog Day. Once he is home, he sees Astro is sick and gets word from the kids that they can’t find a vet.

Spacely spends time with his money and falls asleep. He is visited by Marsley, his old business partner. Marsley warns him to change his greedy ways or things will get worse for him.

The Ghost /Spirit of Christmas Past visits him and takes him to the playground Spacely used to play at. He sees him and George as kids running a lemonade stand, with him ripping George off. He chuckles at the memory and is then taken to drive in (with the Flintstones playing), where he is with Starla, his future wife. Starla isn’t sure about their relationship because Spacely is so money hungry, but agrees to marry him.

The Ghost/Spirit of Christmas Present visits and takes him to look at the real world. He sees that the Jetsons are upset over Astro being sick and worrying that he might die. Spacely doesn’t care as the Jetsons cry over Astro.

Spacely wakes up confused and takes his money to go home. He is then visited by the Ghost/Spirit of Christmas Future, only to see that the Jetsons struck it rich. They became rich because the toy that killed Astro was made by Spacely’s business. They sued Spacely and he lost everything.

Spacely wakes up and goes to see the Jetsons, with his personal vet in tow. Astro swallowed a sprocket and the vet takes care of him, curing Astro and making the family happy. He also gives everyone, including Astro, Rosie and Orbitty gifts. He also gives George a raise.

Spacely goes to spend Christmas with his family as the Jetsons sing and the episode comes to a close.