Matlock Season 2 Finale Recap

The Matlock season finale on CBS opens with Matty on a bus and being exposed for her double life. As she escapes, the media follows her, trying to get her to talk.

She freaks out at home while she finds out she is not only going viral, but the subject of a meme.

Gwen also tells her she needs her bar card and that she will end up in jail.

It is all a dream….but Matty is freaked out nonetheless.

Julian and Olympia practice how to tell their kids about the scandal and all of their mistakes. They hope the merger won’t ruin things and talk about what will happen next.

Later on, they talk to Matty on their way to the offices. They see the Jacobson Moore sign being taken down and are accosted by Gwen to make a decision, Beauty and the Beast references and all.

Hunter says he will be fine no matter what, while Sarah tells them that the PI tracked down her birth certificate and thanks to a mix up, she realizes she is 30 and not 28.

Olympia uses this to get Sarah to help with them on a case involving a man named Felix, who works at the airport where a woman died. Felix is being accused of negligence, but claims he did nothing wrong. However, drugs were in his system (albeit prescription) and he was recorded as saying he may have been responsible.

Felix thinks he is innocent and the team promises to help.

Matty meets with a woman whose brother died of an overdose, and they agree to work together to take down Wellbrexa. However, Matty won’t give her name.

Matty tells Edwin about the meeting and says had she given the woman her name, it all would have been over.

Eva gives Olympia some serum and to talk about Senior’s retirement….and also to find a way to get into his office. Olympia calls Julian to distract Senior so they can spy.

Matty and Olympia discuss the plan and their future. They promise to continue to work together as Sarah watches from the window. They all go to court together.

Witnesses are questioned in Felix’s case, with Matty and the plaintiff going tit for tat.

Olympia and Sarah prep for the next round questioning.

Eva goes to see Senior and Julian and questions Senior about his retirement. This only serves to piss him off.

Sarah talks to Julian and tells him she wants to be on his team. However, he wants her to work with Olympia and tells her he might be leaving the firm. She keeps pushing, but he won’t budge.

Later on, she rushes to tell Matty about Julian’s plans. This turns into the women bonding about working together.

The trial continues with Samantha the prosecutor questioning Felix about his drug use, leading to the results being admitted in the case.

Eva tells Senior she is going to blow up the merger.

Julian meets with the woman Matty met in the diner to get the nitty gritty in the Wellbrexa case…..alll with a side of threats and blackmail. She finally promises immunity in exchange for cooperation.

Matty, Alfie and Edwin tell Joey about the case, which he thinks is badass. He wonders what will happen to Alfie if they go to jail and they tell him he will go to Aunt Bitsy’s. Alfie wants to stay with Joey, so he is sent away so the adults can talk about the plans. He agrees he isn’t ready to be a full time dad, but didn’t want Alfie to know.

Felix’s wife admits to stealing the drug test, bringing the case in a whole new direction.

Eva is not happy about learning Senior has dementia.

Olympia and Matty continue to discuss what to do, with Olympia thinking Matty should keep quiet and stay Matty Matlock.

Matty shares this idea with Edwin, but he still wants to go back to their old life. They talk about what to do and she says she will miss Matty Matlock or Madeleine Kingston, whichever one she doesn’t choose to be.

Sarah tells Matty she knows about the possibility about Olympia and Matty opening their own firm and wants details. Matty says she can’t share, upsetting Sarah.

Senior is worried about Eva knowing more than she should. Julian tells him not to worry when the woman from the diner says all the documents she has are fake. Julian realizes they were played by Senior and panics. He runs to Matty and Olympia and they all realize they’ve been had.

Matty says there is no way Senior will get away with this again and plans on putting together what they have from the ground up….and if it doesn’t work, she will take on the media to make sure he goes down. The trio decide to go all Only Murders in the Building in the case.

Sarah tells Matty she is going to be moving on as Gwen takes the merging team around the firm….with the sign falling down.

Sarah yells at Hunter, who tells her she has it all under control.

Matty runs into Emmalyn Belvin, who snubs her, as does her partner Hank, who accuses Matty of abandoning her.

Since Emmalyn won’t help, Matty and Edwin must come up with a new plan quickly.

Olympia finds more evidence to help both cases.

A witness is able to prove Felix didn’t do anything wrong and says the airline was trying to cut corners…..and there was almost another accident and leaks prior to the one that caused the passenger to die. He also says the place was crawling with bugs that tracked everything and he was onto them all along.

As Sarah gets more information, Olympia is able to use information from that case to connect to the case to take down Senior….all thanks to every ounce counting.

Matty and Olympia drink wine and continue to try to take down Senior. As they download information, they talk about getting Matty a dog to get Emmalyn to talk.

The downloading information tells them that all the partners were in on Wellbrexa…..all while the ladies get sloshed.

Olympia drunk dials Langston.

Edwin tries to get Matty to sleep but gets her own drunk dial from Olympia.

Edwin makes Matty a hangover meal and they talk about how Matty’s laugh from the night before reminded him of how she laughed with Ellie. He thinks her being with Olympia and being Matty Matlock is her best bet but he is not staying dead…..and he will play the role of her IRS boyfriend.

Alfie apologizes his behavior and they hug.

In court, Matty presents her evidence while she and Samantha snipe at each other. She gets the subpoena.

The Wolf, Julian and Senior toast Senior’s retirement….while The Wolf tells him he knows Julian is unhappy he is the power of attorney. They toast.

Olympia shares the evidence of all the partners being involved and Senior faking his dementia to Eva. They agree to work together and fast….but not before a drink….and Eva’s drink is the exact drink that was on the expense report from the meeting connecting all the partners.

They both know they both know and Eva spills the tea about everything that went down…….bot wants the DOJ out of it so she can work on taking them down on her own…. otherwise, nothing can be proven.

Matty gets Emmalyn’s attention with a dog named Butterscotch and they finally talk and become friends again.

Olympia says the person in the video was an employee and says that Felix can take a plea deal. His wife Izzy wants to take the stand, but Olympia says that won’t work.

Matty says she couldn’t get Emmalyn to testify and thinks they should let it go…..and tells Olympia she is staying and that Ellie led them to each other.

Julian joins them and offers to come forward, but Matty says she is ready to let go.

Olympia suddenly solves Felix’s case. Matty presents information about tilt cylinders to the court, and it is discovered that they weren’t changed as often as they should have been due to the boss cutting corners.

Felix is FREE!

Matty talks to Senior in the elevator and they talk about retirement and hunting analogies.

Julian talks to Senior and says the DOJ approached him about the Wellbrexa study. Senior tears off Julian’s wire and says he was onto him all along…which was why he faked dementia. The men fight as to who’s to blame…..all with Senior leaving Julian holding to bag.

Gwen tells Hunter he is safe from the merger. Sarah congratulates him and they have a bonding moment with her saying she got an invite from another company. She says it isn’t a forever goodbye, but he says it will be if it gets more intense.

Gwen begins the party as Matty and Olympia leave……sending the SWAT team and FBI to arrest Senior. Matty is the one who planted the recording pen which helped take him down.

The Wolf, Eva, Julian and several others are also arrested. Matty and Olympia swear to represent Julian with their new firm…..all while Edwin greets Sarah and Emmalyn, revealing Matty’s true identity.