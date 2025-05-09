Masterchef Back to Win Finale Recap for 9/14/2022
Masterchef Back to Win Finale Recap for 9/14/2022

Sammi Turano

Masterchef Back to Win Finale Recap for 9/14/2022

  • Part two of the finale!

 

  • We are still on the entree round, but at least Chef Gordon Ramsay is being sweet to the final three.

 

  • Why did Emily have to give her opinion?

 

  • Dara’s boyfriend and mom are the cutest.

 

  • Dara’s sass with the short ribs is such a freaking MOOD.

 

  • Michael’s lamb is overcooked, the sauce is thick, but it has an overall good flavor.

 

  • Dara’s short ribs and sides are visually appealing and tastes just as good. Joe would even eat it at other restaurants AND serve it at his own.

 

  • Christian’s fillets are not all cooked medium rare, but taste delicious.

 

  • Christina Tosi, the dessert legend is in the house for the dessert round!

 

  • Dara is thrilled to see her idol there, but looks so nervous to cook her dessert.

 

  • Did Shayne hit on Christina?

 

  • Christian cooking his grandma’s recipe is such a sweet tribute to her and a good way to end his time on the show.

 

  • Dara’s vanilla dessert is well seasoned, but also a bit too sweet.

 

  • Michael’s tres leches dessert is missing a milk square for Aaron, but is a triumph.

 

  • Christian’s banana pudding is delicious, but a bit too simplistic.

 

  • The judges deliberate and come to a decision…..

 

  • The winner of Masterchef is……..DARA!!!! MAZEL TOV AND CONGRATULATIONS, GIRL!!!!!
  • More next season, stay tuned!

 

“I’m so grateful for this experience and my MasterChef family,” said Dara Yu, MasterChef Season 12 Winner. “It’s given me incredible opportunities over the past 8 years and I’m excited to see what the future holds. I hope that I can continue to inspire young people to follow their passion and believe in themselves!”

 

