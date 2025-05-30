M*A*S*H Star Loretta Swit Passes Away at 87

Sad news for the world of television today. Loretta Swit, best known for playing Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on M*A*S*H, has died. She was 87 years old.

According to TMZ, Loretta’s publicist Harlan Boll said that the two spoke last night and that Loretta seemed to be doing well. She went on to say that Loretta was found by her maid this morning inside her apartment in New York City.

No cause of death has been confirmed as of press time, but it is believed that she died of natural causes. The two-time Emmy winner also appeared in several other projects throughout her decades long career, including The Love Boat, Gunsmoke, Bonanza and Batman: The Animated Series. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.