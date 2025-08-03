Loni Anderson Passes Away at 79

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Actress Loni Anderson, best known for playing Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati, has died. She was 79 years old.

Her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, said that the actress, who was once married to Burt Reynolds, had been in the hospital at the time of her death with a “prolonged” illness. However, the cause of death is unknown as of press time.

In addition to her breakout role on WKRP in Cincinnati (which earned her two Emmy and three Golden Globe nominations), Loni also appeared in A Night at the Roxbury, Stroker Ace, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Nurses and many other television and movie projects throughout her decades long career.

As per HuffPost, Loni is survived by her husband Bob Flick, daughter Deidra, son-in law Charlie Hoffman, son Quinton Anderson Reynolds, grandchildren McKenzie and Megan Hoffman, stepson Adam Flick and wife Helene, step-grandchildren Felix and Maximilian.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.