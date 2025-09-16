Robert Redford Passes Away at 89

Sad news for Hollywood this morning. Legendary actor Robert Redford, known for his roles in The Sting and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, has died. He was 89 years old.

The cause of death was not released as of press time, but it is said he died in his sleep, as per multiple reports.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, Robert also appeared in Ordinary People, The Way They Were, All The President’s Men and many others in his decades long career.

He also directed several projects, such as The Company You Keep, The Horse Whisperer and Quiz Show.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.