Letters To Tune In Alert

October 21, 2025

Originally posted on July 8, 2020

Letters To is a wonderful, inspirational new series on Facebook Watch. The series, which airs weekly, surprises super fans with visits from their favorite authors. This week’s episode (airing tonight)will feature Ann M. Martin, who is best known for writing The Baby-Sitters Club series.
Here is the link to the episode, which will go live at 6pm ET/3pm PT today: https://www.facebook.com/PICTURESTART/videos/813895782475554/
