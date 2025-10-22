Matlock Recap for A Traitor in Thine Own House

-Edwin and Matty practice using a lie detector machine in case she is questioned on her cover story, I guess? She is going to be working with Shae, she needs to be prepared for anything.

-Edwin also wants to know if she plans on looking for Alfie’s father, but she claims she has no leads and won’t do anything without telling him. He wants to know if she is mad he asked. The machine goes off as she says no.

-Olympia gets summoned by Senior and has an awkward run in with Elijah in the elevator. It turns out senior wants her to work on a case involving his friend Ben’s company, which he thinks is having trade secrets stolen. She apologizes for some prior bad behavior and tells him she plans on winning partner. He then tells her Shae is on the case.

-Olympia wants Matty to help her since she doesn’t want to work with Shae. Matty offers to interface, which Olympia appreciates.

-Sarah complains about Matty taking her case away to Billy. He tells her to calm down, but she continues to be nasty when Matty walks in the room. Matty tries to explain herself, but Sarah is having none of it.

-Ben has everyone join hands and pray before they work on the case. He may be peace loving, but he wants revenge. He explains what happened and how activists are protesting his products. He also talks about how he wants to help people and having a baby made him change his ways.

-Olympia thinks she knows how to help, but the case begins in disaster. She makes the rival company release their number to prove they stole the trade secrets and gets the approval from the judge, turning the case around.

-When the number is released, Ben realizes that it is a new number, meaning there is a mole in his own company.

-Everyone gets together to try and find the mole. They realize they need Shae and ask her for help. She will be working with Matty, who tries to be nice and get to know her. However, Shae knows Matty spied on her LinkedIn account and says she knows the game she is playing….and it won’t work.

-Matty questions Ben’s employees, with Shae listening in and texting her tips to get people to talk. They all have tracking bracelets Ben has them all wear.

-Olympia and Julian fight during their mediation. He gives up and tells her she can have whatever she wants, but won’t share the documents that show where unaccounted money came from. She talks to Olympia about this, who talks about Gail Shapiro, a woman scorned who also had her dog killed by her ex….which she found out through spying. Olympia plans on doing some spying of her own when Ben arrives, forcing them to go back to work.

-Ben freaks out during their meeting, making them think that Todd, the guy he mentored is involved. They look into Todd and talk about being betrayed, which leads to Sarah snarking over Matty’s betrayal.

-Matty suggests getting data from Todd’s tracking bracelet.

-Sarah and Shae plan to take down Matty. They want to prove she is lying, but cannot find information on her. They decide to get in her head as she walks in the door.

-Olympia turns to Elijah for help on proving Todd is the mole through a game of Connect 4. All the while there are flashbacks to her meeting on why they are looking into Todd. She is able to get them to agree to release the information.

-As they look into the information, they see that Todd went into a bar, even though he claimed not to drink. They agree to talk to the bartenders to figure out why he is there.

-Matty gets on the bus to go home and sees Sarah watching her, making her paranoid, especially when she sees a man watching her. She hides in her fake apartment and calls Edwin, who helps her calm down. She begins to have doubts, but he tells her to remind herself as to why she is doing this. They realize they need to get Shae off her back.

-Matty goes to HR to report Shae. She finds out and tells Sarah, who finds new information on Matty. Shae plans on going to Georgia.

-Billy wonders where Sarah is, so Matty tells him she would know because she would feel the hatred. Billy has to go to the bar to get information on Todd, so he leaves without her. He is pissed at her and over her obsession with Matty. She says she is the better lawyer, causing them to fight and him to storm off.

-The footage shows Todd meeting with an ex-employee, but then realize Ben is also involved.

-Shae meets with someone who knows Matty.

-Olympia proves that Ben was behind the leaks, but was also in on it with Senior and Ben….which is confusing. Was the whole thing fake? She is also in Senior’s good graces to become partner.

-Olympia tells Julian she doesn’t trust him and she will go to war. She then toasts with Matty, who tells her about Sarah.

-At that moment, Shae walks in and we learn that Edwin is the one who agreed to meet with her, pretending to be her old boss. Matty says she will file another harassment complaint against her, which will trigger an investigation. Shae tells Sarah they need to back off Matty.

-Sarah returns the cologne she stole from Billy and makes a snarky comment about it. She also apologizes and says he deserved the case. He won’t listen and he will do things on his own from now on.

-Olympia tells Sarah to leave Matty alone. Sarah turns on the tears and says she doesn’t feel like she is good enough, which caused a lot of problems. Olympia gives her some words of wisdom and agrees to be her mentor….starting tomorrow.

-Olympia wants to play Connect 4 in a rematch with Elijah but sees him going to dinner with a mystery woman.

-Senior goes to talk to Matty about the HR meeting and to make sure she is okay. He says Shae is overzealous but good at her job. He claims he is fond of the kid and they go way back. She wonders why he has such a fondness on her.

-Edwin tells Matty that Shae once worked in marketing….which means that the hidden documents have to do with the marketing of the drugs. He also says that his old university email was wiped clean, and he couldn’t find Ellie’s friend….but has an email from said friend on his person.

