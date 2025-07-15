Lego Masters Recap for 7/14/2025

It is nineties night on Fox’s Lego Masters. Each of the remaining teams will build the exact replica of something they find in a typical nineties themed bedroom.

Will Arnett hosts, Brickmasters Amy and Jamie judge.

Anne and Luke take on the bed.

Sage and Ian rebuild the keyboard.

Anthony and Joe make an amplifier.

As always, Amy, Jamie and Will walk around, offering advice and giving commentary.

Corey and Rebecca build the skateboard.

Joe and Anthony struggle with their build and worry about running out of time.

Ben and Michael also struggle with getting their guitar build to work properly.

Anne and Luke’s bed collapses with only five and a half minutes left. They go into fight or flight mode and begin to try and fix it….with no luck.

Before long, time is up and the judges must give the pros and cons of each build.

The builds are brought back into the ‘bedroom’ and special guests Mark and Steven, aka the season two winners must figure out which is the build and which is the real thing.

The guessed the guitar, the skateboard, the amplifier and bed correctly. They could not tell the difference between the real and Lego keyboard.

Will then smashed the correctly guessed builds.

Sage and Ian then have their build smashed and are declared the winners.

Anne and Luke and Corey and Rebecca are in the bottom two with Anne and Luke going home.

More next week, stay tuned!