Survivor 43 Cast Announced

“LIVIN” – 18 new castaways come together to form their own society and begin their adventure for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere of the 43rd edition of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:59 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. In the premiere episode, one winning tribe will earn supplies at the opening challenge while the remaining tribes must choose between a mental or physical challenge to earn their camp essentials.

The following are the 18 castaways competing in the 43rd edition of SURVIVOR:

VESI Tribe (Red):

Cody Assenmacher, elevator sales

Jesse Lopez, political science PhD

Dwight Moore, graduate student

Nneka Ejere, pharmacist

Justine Brennan, cyber security sales

Noelle Lambert, US Paralympian

BAKA Tribe (Yellow):

Mike “Gabler” Gabler, heart valve specialist

Owen Knight, college admissions director

Sami Layadi, pet cremator

Elie Scott, clinical psychologist

Morriah Young, teacher

Jeanine Zheng, UX designer

COCO Tribe (Blue):

James Jones, event planner

Ryan Medrano, warehouse associate

Geo Bustamante, project manager

Lindsay Carmine, pediatric nurse

Karla Cruz Godoy, educational project manager

Cassidy Clark, designer