Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/30/2023

This week’s Kids Baking Championship brings back the Dessert Impostor challenge.

Tonight’s challenge: They will create power lunch dessert impostors. They will each be assigned a lunch that will be made into a dessert. It must be completed in two hours.

Alissa is so nervous about this challenge….I feel so bad for her.

DESSERTS:

Naiel: Steak and fries: Red velvet cake with apple fries on the side.

Sohan: Poke bowl with edamame: Vanilla cake with cherry cake, passionfruit cake and vanilla cookies for each component of the bowl.

Alissa: Salmon and broccoli: Orange cake with vanilla buttercream and chocolate and green rice crispy treats.

Genevieve: Cobb salad: blondies, cherries, candied bacon and various toppings.

Ozan: Lobster and corn on the cob: Rice crispy treat, lemon vanilla cake and marzipan.

Nash: Ribs with mac and cheese: Chocolate cake pop, sugar cookie, cashew vanilla ‘mac and cheese’ and marzipan.

Naho: Crab cakes and wedge salad: Vanilla confetti cake pop with brownies, marshmallows, bacon and buttercream.

Sohan’s cake breaks into a million pieces, making him fall behind…..until he decides to crumble it to make it into the ‘rice’ in the poke.

Ozan has some serious piping talent….those kernels look amazing.

Genevieve burns her bacon and now must hurry to make an alternative or replacement for her Cobb salad.

I have to say, these kids come up with some of the best, most creative ideas when it comes to this challenge.

Sohan’s cookies spread too much, but he is able to make it work by using the smaller pieces.

Alissa has the hard time shaping her salmon, so it makes for some, um, interesting results.

Nash’s cookies keep breaking, making it hard for him to complete his dessert. He comes up with an alternative plan using chocolate bones, but is still worried about the results.

Ozan loses time and almost forgets about the twist, so he has to hurry to finish.

Naiel coming over to help Nash is the sweetest thing ever.

TWIST!! Escargot appetizer impostors.

Alissa makes her escargot by adding piping to her cake pops.

Naho makes a rice crispy treat with green dye.

Ozan uses his cake pops.

Naiel also makes cake pops, but adds different flavors to make it stand out.

Genevieve makes boba.

Judgement Time

Alissa: Her ‘salmon and broccoli’ looks cute (despite not looking like salmon) and tastes good, despite having too much extract. The snail is a bit too wet.

Ozan: His ‘lobster and corn’ looks and tastes good, but is a bit too dense. The snail is also unimpressive.

Genevieve: Her ‘Cobb salad’ looks very realistic, but is missing the ‘eggs.’ The flavors mix well together, though. The boba snail also tastes amazing….and impresses the judges to boot!

Sohan: The ‘poke bowl’ also looks realistic and tastes delicious, but the snail is messy.

Naho: Her ‘crab and wedge salad’ is a home run and could possibly be a new menu item. The snail also has a nice flavor profile.

Nash: His ‘ribs with mac and cheese’ don’t quite look like the actual meal but tastes delightful. The snail is lacking flavor.

Naiel: His ‘steak and fries’ looks and tastes delicious. The snail looks like a mess but has a good flavor.

Genevieve and Naiel are the top bakers of the night, with Genevieve winning.

Alissa, Sohan and Naho are all moving to the next round as well.

Nash and Ozan are in the bottom two, with Ozan going home.

More next week, stay tuned!