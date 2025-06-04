Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/27/2023
Recaps

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/30/2023

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on January 30, 2023 @ 9:14 pm

Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/30/2023

This week’s Kids Baking Championship brings back the Dessert Impostor challenge.

  • Tonight’s challenge: They will create power lunch dessert impostors. They will each be assigned a lunch that will be made into a dessert. It must be completed in two hours.

 

  • Alissa is so nervous about this challenge….I feel so bad for her.

 

DESSERTS:

Naiel: Steak and fries: Red velvet cake with apple fries on the side.

Sohan: Poke bowl with edamame: Vanilla cake with cherry cake, passionfruit cake and vanilla cookies for each component of the bowl.

Alissa: Salmon and broccoli: Orange cake with vanilla buttercream and chocolate and green rice crispy treats.

Genevieve: Cobb salad: blondies, cherries, candied bacon and various toppings.

Ozan: Lobster and corn on the cob: Rice crispy treat, lemon vanilla cake and marzipan.

Nash: Ribs with mac and cheese: Chocolate cake pop, sugar cookie, cashew vanilla ‘mac and cheese’ and marzipan.

Naho: Crab cakes and wedge salad: Vanilla confetti cake pop with brownies, marshmallows, bacon and buttercream.

 

  • Sohan’s cake breaks into a million pieces, making him fall behind…..until he decides to crumble it to make it into the ‘rice’ in the poke.

 

  • Ozan has some serious piping talent….those kernels look amazing.

 

  • Genevieve burns her bacon and now must hurry to make an alternative or replacement for her Cobb salad.
See also  The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 5/3/2022

 

  • I have to say, these kids come up with some of the best, most creative ideas when it comes to this challenge.

 

  • Sohan’s cookies spread too much, but he is able to make it work by using the smaller pieces.

 

  • Alissa has the hard time shaping her salmon, so it makes for some, um, interesting results.

 

  • Nash’s cookies keep breaking, making it hard for him to complete his dessert. He comes up with an alternative plan using chocolate bones, but is still worried about the results.

 

  • Ozan loses time and almost forgets about the twist, so he has to hurry to finish.

 

  • Naiel coming over to help Nash is the sweetest thing ever.

 

TWIST!! Escargot appetizer impostors.

  • Alissa makes her escargot by adding piping to her cake pops.

 

  • Naho makes a rice crispy treat with green dye.

 

  • Ozan uses his cake pops.

 

  • Naiel also makes cake pops, but adds different flavors to make it stand out.

 

  • Genevieve makes boba.

 

Judgement Time

Alissa: Her ‘salmon and broccoli’ looks cute (despite not looking like salmon) and tastes good, despite having too much extract. The snail is a bit too wet.

Ozan: His ‘lobster and corn’ looks and tastes good, but is a bit too dense. The snail is also unimpressive.

Genevieve: Her ‘Cobb salad’ looks very realistic, but is missing the ‘eggs.’ The flavors mix well together, though. The boba snail also tastes amazing….and impresses the judges to boot!

Sohan: The ‘poke bowl’ also looks realistic and tastes delicious, but the snail is messy.

See also  The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/1/2023

Naho: Her ‘crab and wedge salad’ is a home run and could possibly be a new menu item. The snail also has a nice flavor profile.

Nash: His ‘ribs with mac and cheese’ don’t quite look like the actual meal but tastes delightful. The snail is lacking flavor.

Naiel: His ‘steak and fries’ looks and tastes delicious. The snail looks like a mess but has a good flavor.

 

 

  • Genevieve and Naiel are the top bakers of the night, with Genevieve winning.

 

  • Alissa, Sohan and Naho are all moving to the next round as well.

 

  • Nash and Ozan are in the bottom two, with Ozan going home.

 

  • More next week, stay tuned!
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Corporate Season 1, Episode 1 Recap
  2. Celebrity Big Brother Recap for February 7, 2018
  3. Celebrity Big Brother Recap for February 8, 2018
  4. Celebrity Big Brother Recap for February 9, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

earn passive money with an ai blog.