Kathy Hilton Joins Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Season eleven of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has added Kathy Hilton to the cast, TVGrapevine has learned. The wife of Rick Hilton, of Hilton Hotels and real estate fame, has long been rumored to be joining the cast.

Kathy, who is mom to heiresses Nicky and Paris, is the sister of OG Housewives Kyle and Kim Richards. Kyle has been with the show since season one, while Kim has dropped to guest appearances in the recent years.

As of right now, Kathy is going to appear as a friend of the Housewives. It was announced earlier this week that Crystal Kung Minkoff will be a full fledged Housewife. There is no word as of press time as to who else will be on this season, but it was announced earlier this year that Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp were cut from the cast.

