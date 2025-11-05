Celebrity Spotlight: VANDERWOLF

-Tell me a bit about how your career began?

My career began as a itty bitty baby crawling from my mama’s womb. I wandered out to the California sunlight, and sang me a grateful tune. Got a guitar, and got me a band and headed out on the road, singing songs and telling stories to lighten my heavy load.

-Who inspires you as an artist?

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Chris Murphy, AOC, Sen. Jasmine Crockett, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and many of the governors pushing against the tyranny of the self-described King of America and his evil henchman. So many others in positions of leadership have rolled over- or play dead. My little world of creating songs is dwarfed by the courage, resilience and creativity of those who stand opposed to the greatest theft of American public wealth the world has ever seen.

-Tell me about working on your new singles project?

Basically we had a large array of unfinished tracks of songs all in varying states and it was like doing an archeological dig. SO we started digging, and digging, pulling artifacts and gems from the dirt. Dusting them off. But then also finding new ways of building upon these gems and artifacts. So some songs were in a very completed form such as As The Sun, and Twice in a Lifetime. While others Landlady and Path of Love required much in terms of a rethink, re-arrangement and remix. All tracks except As the Sun and a Time to Die were remixed and remastered. A great song is a great song. It doesnt matter what decade you might hear it in. I’ve never written to suit any trend. I embrace the anachronistic. So in my mind anyway, these songs are as contemporary now as they were then. And so are my shoes.

-Who are some people you want to collaborate with?

Jenny Holzer, Karen O., Ruth Underwood, Cate Le Bon, Laetitia Sadlier, Carol Kaye, Jessica Pratt, Laurie Anderson, Carol King, Fiona Apple, Anna Calvi, Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, Warpaint, Adrienne Lenker, Brittany Howard, Cat Power, Courtney Barnett, Joana Newsome, Esperanza Spalding, Lana Del Rey, Lina Würtmueller.

-Tell me a surprising, fun fact about yourself?

I can dance. I do the boogaloo, the funky chicken, the mashed potato, I do the watusi, I can do the twist.

-What are you watching on TV these days?

Nothing. TV is a guaranteed crush on one’s creativity. I have made an exception for Season 2 of Severance but 4 episodes in, I am losing faith. It might turn out to be the worst episode of Scooby-Doo ever.

-Anything else you want to tell America? –