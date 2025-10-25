Into The Unknown Premieres Tonight

YA longtime adventurer, survivalist and military veteran, Cliff Simon is no stranger to danger and battling the extreme. Fascinated by the supernatural all his life, Simon is now taking his expertise on a personal mission, deep into the murky world of the paranormal in Travel Channel’s new six-part series, “Into the Unknown,” premiering Monday, July 27 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. On a hunt for answers to the nightmarish myths and legends that have haunted locals for millennia, Simon uses his skills to hike, swim and even crawl his way into places most wouldn’t dare go.

“I had my first paranormal encounter when I was younger and I’ve been fascinated with otherworldly beings ever since,” said Simon. “There are dark secrets hiding in the furthest reaches of the earth, and that’s where I’m headed to find answers.”

Within the shadowy wilderness lurk chilling tales of swamp monsters, mythical beasts, ancient aliens and mysterious phenomena. In each hour-long episode, Simon journeys into the unknown to confront the truth behind these terrifying legends, meeting with scientists, shamans, historians and witnesses who help shed light on the enigmatic tales. After consulting with local guides to best plan his route, Simon ventures off alone into one extreme landscape after another. Whether he’s spending the night inside the ancient lava tubes of California’s Mount Shasta, trudging his way through the deadliest swamp in America or trekking through dense North Carolina forests, Simon’s journey takes him to haunting places where the wilderness and paranormal intersect.

In the series premiere, Simon heads deep into the heart of the Louisiana bayou where, according to legend, lurks a swamp monster known as the Rougarou—a fearsome werewolf-like beast that feeds on human flesh. Simon is determined to track down its lair, and that will mean fighting his way through the largest—and deadliest—swamp in America, the sprawling Atchafalaya Basin. Covering 1.4 million acres of untouched Louisiana wetlands, narrowing down the search is critical. During his journey, Simon meets with a Cajun family who share footage of a strange beast walking on two legs and meets with a First Nations chief who describes her chilling encounter with a powerful shapeshifter. Simon then heads into the bayou at night, alone, with his GPS tracker set for an ancient burial site. Along the way he uncovers a giant abandoned nest littered with bleached bones. Will he have his own encounter with the Rougarou?

Upcoming episodes include:

“The Legend of Mount Shasta” – Premieres Monday, August 3 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

Considered sacred by Native Americans and New Age spiritualists alike, California’s Mount Shasta is a dormant volcano with a supernatural reputation. Over the years, dozens of people have vanished here without a trace and now—armed with the latest high-tech gear—Cliff Simon searches for both scientific and paranormal explanations.

“The Mojave Sandman” – Premieres Monday, August 10 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

In the haunting and inhospitable desert of Southern California, Cliff Simon is in search of the infamous Mojave Sandman. Sightings of a hairy ape-like creature also known as the Yeti, Sasquatch and Bigfoot have made headlines for decades. While Simon is determined to make a contribution to the ongoing investigation, he increasingly has the feeling that he’s the one being tracked.

“The Brown Mountain Lights” – Premieres Monday, August 17 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

The Brown Mountain Lights of North Carolina are one of the greatest mysteries on the continent, and Cliff Simon is on an eerie recon mission to find out more. For over a century, people have witnessed strange orb-like lights that rise up and hover above this largely unexplored wilderness. And the only way to find out more is to spend the night in an area where people have been known to disappear.

“The Night Marchers” – Premieres Monday, August 24 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

According to ancient Hawaiian legend, the Night Marchers are the ghosts of long-dead warriors who rise on the darkest nights of the year to march in a terrifying procession through the islands. Facing his deepest fears, Cliff Simon is determined to encounter this bone-chilling phenomenon himself and arrives on the Big Island a few days before the dark moon.

“The Jersey Devil” – Premieres Monday, August 31 at 11 p.m. ET/PT

The sprawling Pine Barrens of New Jersey are said to be home to the Jersey Devil—a terrifying mythical creature with bat wings, a long tail and a horse’s head. The legend first surfaced 300 years ago, and with a recent spike in sightings, Cliff Simon is determined to track it down for himself.