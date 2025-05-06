In Pursuit With John Walsh Recap for Collateral Damage

Case 1: Jonathan Dorato

Nineteen year old Tatyanna Lopez was in the prime of her life and getting ready to start the next chapter. She was expecting a child and excited to become a mother. Everything came to a tragic end in 2021 when she was killed.

On April 18th, 2021, there was a shooting in Merced, California. Detective John Pinnegar recalls receiving the call and going to the scene with other officers. Sargent Kalvin Haygood remembers how it looked as if the shooting happened at a party. There were nine to ten fired through a fence, and it was determined it was done with a 9mm.

Tatyanna was found in the backyard, shot numerous times. Her boyfriend was also shot several times. Sadly, Tatyanna died from her injuries, but her boyfriend survived.

At the time, Tatyanna was nine months pregnant.

Police canvassed the area, speaking to neighbors and trying to figure out what happened. It was reported that a car was heard pulling away and the shooting happened outside the property. Neighbors also recall seeing someone running from the scene. It was unknown if Tatyanna was the intended victim.

Tatyanna’s grandmother Anna Navarro remembers that on the night of the murder she was making arrangements for Tatyanna’s baby shower and getting the phone call that Tatyanna was gone.

Tatyanna’s mother Victoria also recalls getting the call and how she initially thought the late night call was going to be that she was on her way to have the baby.

Tatyanna is remembered as a joyous, ambitious woman who was planning on becoming a nurse. She began dating a man called Damien (not his real name) and became pregnant. Despite the fact that they were no longer together, Tatyanna’s family helped bring him home. Authorities wanted to question him, but due to his injuries (which include him being paralyzed), they are unable.

A security camera in a nearby alleyway shows a man running, giving police an idea of who might be the killer. The runner is identified as a man named Enrique, who was friends with Damien and hosting the party.

Police hope to get answers, so once they are able, they question Damien, who refuses to cooperate. A search begins for Enrique, who is found and taken into custody five days after the shooting. However, he has an attorney, so they are unable to do any questioning.

Police are able to determine that Enrique and Damien were part of a gang, sending the investigation in a whole new direction….but no leads.

Tatyanna’s family is shocked to learn Damien was involved in a gang, but Tatyanna’s sister Yesenia Jaurigue was not surprised based on how he dressed and acted. Anna also remembers warning Damien that he better not let anything happen to Tatyanna.

Three weeks later, police get an unexpected tip. They learn that there was an altercation between Damien and Jonathan Dorato the night before the murder. Jonathan is in a rival gang and it gives police something to go on in terms of who could have done the shooting.

Anna recalls Tatyanna’s funeral, where she was buried with her baby. She says that she has felt empty ever since.

Victoria remembers the gender reveal party from several weeks before, where they found out that Tatyanna was having a girl. She also remembers that Damien didn’t show up, upsetting Tatyanna, who wanted to have him in the baby’s life.

Focus is now on Jonathan, who was already on police radar for other crimes. Sargent Jesus Parras remembers arresting Jonathan for vandalism in 2019 and how he refused to admit it was gang related. Police want to arrest him for the murder, but have no evidence….until May, when the tipster calls back with proof that Jonathan was involved.

He gives the location of the gun….in the engine compartment in a vehicle located in the Modesto area. The gun is found and before long, the gun is connected to the shooting.

Authorities get Jonathan’s phone records, which connect him to the location where the shooting took place. They think that Jonathan just began shooting, not knowing or caring who else was in the area.

Tatyanna’s family made Wanted posters to help find Jonathan and bring him to justice, while the federal marshals do their own search. They know he has family all over the state of California and have a warrant out for his arrest.

Tatyanna’s family planted a memory garden in honor of her and her baby on the anniversary of the murder.

Jonathan hasn’t been seen since the murders. He is 5 foot 7, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He could have a thin mustache or be clean shaven and has tattoos on his arms, including LB for Los Banos on his right arm and ES for East Side on his left arm. Jonathan is considered armed and dangerous.

15 Seconds of Shame:

Samuel Cross is wanted for a triple homicide outside a Bronx diner in NYC in 2018. He was seen fleeing the scene via surveillance video.

Missing Child 1:

Fourteen year old Victoria Gonzalez was last seen leaving her middle school on September 17th, 2021 in Miramar, Florida. Authorities think it is a runaway case, and despite thinking she was still in Florida, think she may be anywhere at this point. She is 5 foot 2 and 260 pounds.

Case 2: Henry Houston

In January 2020, Frank and Carol Terlip were trying to rescue their daughter from her abusive boyfriend in Lakeway, Texas. It ended up with Frank being murdered and the killer on the run.

Carol remembers Frank as a family man who was very caring and protective of their daughter Kristen, who suffered from mixed bipolar disorder. Brian, who is Kristen’s brother, also admits that he was very protective.

Carol says that days before his murder, Frank called Kristen to see if she wanted to come over for dinner. She said she already had dinner plans. Frank and Carol called the next day, but Kristen didn’t answer. They keep trying to get in touch, but they are unable to and discover the phone had been cut off.

Frank and Carol go to investigate and find Kristen missing, but that her meds are still there. This is very dangerous since she needs to take them daily.

Carol says that they were able to locate Kristen, thanks to an alert saying that she opened a new bank account. Since Carol and Brian are in charge of her finances, this set off a red flag. Carol and Frank call the bank and they confirm that not only did Kristen open a bank account, but she was there with a man named Robert Alexander, and that she seemed to be there against her will.

A credit card charge showed Kristen at a resort in Lakeway, Texas, so they alerted police to perform a wellness check. Kristen refused to leave with police and wanted to stay with the man she was with….Henry Houtson, alias Robert Alexander.

Carol and Frank drove to Lakeway to find Kristen, who runs when she sees her parents. This leads to Frank being held in a chokehold by Henry and Carol calling Brian for help. By the time Brian arrives, Frank is dead.

Detective Wendy Kanzenbach remembers walking into the crime scene and seeing Frank on the ground. CPR was performed on him, but it could not save him. Henry was detained, but was very fidgety. He claimed at the time he was attacked and beaten by Frank and he acted out of self-defense. However, further investigation proves that this was not possible.

An investigation starts on Henry, which shows that he claimed to work as a software engineer. He also had several aliases.

Henry claimed that he was a mentor for Kristen and helping her separate her assets from her family, but in reality, he was only stealing from her.

Henry was arrested, but released from jail three months later on bond due to overcrowding. He never showed up for his court date and has not been seen since. He is described as a con artist and extremely dangerous.

Kristen has taken a long time to process what happened. She recalls meeting Henry when she was picking up clothes for her dad. They had been at a cafe afterward and made plans to connect. She admits that she was not well mentally at the time and missed many of the signs that made this a dangerous match. She thinks he played up her vulnerabilities and took complete control over her life in order to separate her from her family. He convinced her to sell her home and would often take her money.

Kristen recalls that on the day her father died, she and Henry were trying to get on a plane. She remembers her mom running to her and Henry telling her to call police. At that point, she saw nothing else and is devastated that her father is gone.

She warns any woman that crosses his path to call police.

Three months after the murder, Henry struck again. Sargent Kerry Scanlon says another woman named Maria claimed that she was defrauded by Henry by insisting they go into business together. However, he disappeared with the money she put into the deal.

Henry has been on the run since the fall of 2020. He is 5 foot 11, 180 pounds, with green eyes and grey hair with a receding hairline,. It is likely he is conning his way around the country. He was last seen in the Miami Beach area and has family in the Birmingham, Alabama area. Police say he looks for victims in coffee shops, cafes and frequents homeless shelters. Aliases include Henry or Hank Houston, Robert Alexander, Robert Kim and David Wright. He is considered to be very dangerous.

Missing Child 2:

Jade Colvin went missing Des Moines, Iowa on June 10th, 2016 when she was fourteen. She was last in contact with her family on March 23rd, 2017 and has not been seen or heard from since. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5 foot 4, 130 pounds and Her light brown hair may be dyed another color and she may be wearing a lip piercing.

15 Seconds of Shame 2:

Franco Javier Maldonado is wanted on murder charges stemming from a drug deal in Austin, Texas in 2020. He also has had other run-ins with the law.