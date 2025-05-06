In Pursuit With John Walsh Captured Recap for 8/31/2022

Luis Frias

Featured: January 16th, 2019

Luis had three children with his common law wife Janett Reyna. He was very abusive toward her and it all came to a head when she left Houston and went back to Oklahoma. Her family remembers Luis being a great guy and first, but then becoming jealous and abusive.

Janett got a job as a police officer in 2007. However, due to Luis and his mother having a criminal past, they had to do a home visit. Luis claimed to be excited, but caused so many problems that she was forced to resign.

After losing her job, Luis became more violent, causing Janett to file an order of protection against him. However, she took it away so that the kids could have their father in their lives.

Janett soon got a job helping people dealing with domestic violence issues. Luis continued to monitor every move and then discovered that he had a tracking device on her. This caused her and the children to move out while he was at work.

At first, things went well, but then Luis continued to harass her. On August 8th, 2013, Luis’s mom Atocha begged Janett to let the kids visit. Janett relented, which led to Luis finding her and eventually killing her….all of which was heard by her coworker/friend Monique Hudson, who had been with her during the visit. Monique called the police and told them where she was and what was happening. She heard Janett screaming, so she screamed for help, while one of Janett’s children also called 911. Atocha grabbed the phone and also gave information.

Monique recalls that Janett finally stopped screaming and Luis ran away. She went to investigate, seeing the gruesome and disturbing scene.

Police are sent on a wild goose chase to find Luis, even tracking him on a bus. However, each time he was gone by the time they could get to him.

Atocha was arrested and sentenced to 20 years in prison for being an accomplice to the murder.

After six years on the run, Luis was captured on February 6th, 2019 in Jalisco, Mexico. He was charged with first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Frederick McCaskill:

Featured: March 2020

In October 2018, Frederick had beaten his girlfriend Mary Ramos into a near death state. He confessed to the beating, but then disappeared. He was found and apprehended in Atlanta, Georgia on March 30th, 2020 and extradited back to Texas, where the crime took place. He is awaiting trial for aggravated assault and serious bodily injury.

William Troy Stanson

Featured: January 29, 2020

Willam Troy Stanson is a sex offender who has a horrible history of unspeakable abuse. He was out on bail and awaiting sentencing in August 2015.

Naomi Olson recalls how her daughter Allyson went to visit William’s daughter for a sleepover party. She said he seemed nice, but her husband thought it was strange that a single dad would have those girls over the house.

A week later, Naomi says that Allyson talked to her aunt about what happened at the party and eventually got the story out of her. Allyson says that it all started out normal, until he gave them booze and took a game of truth or dare to a disturbing level.

Several other girls confessed to the same thing and their parents decided to press charges. The girls told authorities what happened, but William acted nonchalant and would confess to some things, then said he was joking. He also had his daughter Kayla there, who tried to defend him.

William was arrested on November 25h. Police wonder if this was an isolated incident or if there was more to his actions. His ex-wife Heather claims that William told her what happened, but that he did nothing wrong.

Later on, William pleaded guilty and Kayla and her siblings moved in with Heather. It was at that point that Kayla admitted she was being abused by William since she was six.

Kayla herself admitted to the abuse, saying she remembers things happening since she was four and it escalated when she got older and he treated her more as a wife than a daughter. William even impregnated her and took her to have an abortion.

Police recall questioning William and how he acted anxious and how they finally got a confession. He was allowed to leave, but tried to escape. He was caught at the Canadian border and turned away. He went on the run and ended up in California. Once he was tracked, he went to Arizona, where he was last seen.

William was captured in Baja Mexico on February 4th, 2020, thanks to a neighbor seeing him on the show. He was working in construction and had a wife. His Facebook page confirmed his identity and he was extradited back to Michigan. On September 30th, 2021, he was found guilty of multiple felonies involving criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He faces 35 years in prison and won’t be eligible for parole until the age of 90.

Salvador Vaca Garcia

Featured: February 2019

He was on the run after murdering the mother of his child Karen Garcia in Williams, California. He was arrested on August 4th, 2019 in Guadalajara, Mexico, thanks to tipsters. He has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Jory Worthen

Featured: January 22, 2020

Alyssa Cannon and her son Braydon were murdered by Jory in June 2019. He fled and was on the run for 16 months.

At first, the relationship was going well, but before long things changed. The day before the murder, Alyssa made plans with her mom Angela to spend the day with Braydon. They never showed up and Alyssa claimed that they decided to take Braydon out with them.

On June 24th, Angela says Alyssa was heading home. Later that day, Angela called again, but the call went to voicemail. She tried Jory, when the same thing happened. She became worried and went to the police to report them missing. This is when she found out that Jory had a criminal background for domestic violence.

A search begins and Alyssa’s house is searched. They are able to get into the house and find both Alyssa and Braydon dead. Jory was immediately connected to the crime, but was nowhere to be found.

The crime scene was investigated and many disturbing clues were found. Further investigation found that Alyssa had filed reports against Jory.

A manhunt begins for Jory. It is known that he had her car, but it is unknown how he got money to get around. He left no footprint as to where he could be and the car was untraceable. Tips were given from around the country, but no avail.

Jory was captured on October 5th, 2020 in a motel in Burbank, California. He was sentenced to two life terms without the possibility of parole.