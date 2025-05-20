ICYMI: The Amazing Race Recap for 11/2/2022

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race takes us to the South of France. The adventure begins at Chateau de Beynac. Since there was no official elimination last week due to Abby and Will leaving due to COVID, the teams will leave in the order they arrived at the pit stop.

One by one, the teams leave for their first destination.

Roadblock! They will have to do a memory challenge that will have one team member rappel down a castle and answer questions about a family tree and then match names to family crests.

Mattie and Michelle decide to look at the questions first, with Michelle using word association to help her memorize things.

Michelle and Luis finish first and head to La Ferme de Turnac for their next clue.

Glenda and Lumumba end up in a ditch while driving. Luckily, they are okay and back on the road before long.

Everyone else is still struggling with the roadblock, but Mattie is able to solve it eventually, followed by Emily and Derek. They all head to get the next clue.

Michael and Marcus are also done, but must go back since they left their belongings behind. This allows Aubrey and David to pull ahead once they finish the roadblock.

Detour! They all have a choice between cracking walnuts and making walnut oil or playing three different games. Luis and Michelle decide to do the games, but soon change their minds and switch.

Most of the other teams choose the walnut detour, but Derek and Claire choose the games in hopes that this will help them get ahead. The two of them toss bags on a perch, balance rocks on a swing and do the ball maneuver. Glenda and Lumumba also do the games once they finally catch up and make it to the detour.

Michael and Marcus finish and head to the Pit Stop–Panorama. They have all their things with them, so they don’t have to head back. Derek and Claire, Emily and Molly, Luis and Michelle, David and Aubrey and Quinton and Mattie are not too far behind, but they all seem to have trouble finding said pit stop….especially David and Aubrey.

Glenda and Lumumba finally finish their detour and now must rush to make it to the pit stop.

Pit Stop Arrivals

Michael and Marcus–and also each get $7,500 Emily and Molly Derek and Claire Luis and Michelle Quinton and Mattie Aubrey and David Glenda and Lumumba–Eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!