Critics Choice Association Presents: Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television 

Originally posted on November 5, 2022 @ 5:12 pm

Critics Choice Association Presents: Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television 

Host Prashanth Venkataramanujam; Honorees Park Chan-wook (Director Award for Film), Zoë Chao (Actress Award for Television), Frank Chi (Documentary Short Award), John Cho (Actor Award for Film), Auli’i Cravalho (Rising Star Award for Film presented by IMDbPro), James Hong (Icon Award), Soo Hugh (Showrunner Award), Li Jun Li (Breakthrough Actress Award for Film), Karyn Kusama (Trailblazer Award), Hasan Minhaj (Comedy Award), Domee Shi (Animated Film Award), David Siev (Social Justice Award), Élodie Yung (Breakthrough Actress Award for Television) and the cast of Ms. Marvel including Yasmeen Fletcher, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, and Iman Vellani (Ensemble Award for Television); Presenters Bing Chen, Rosalie Chiang, Darren Criss, Travon Free, Olivia Hamilton, Pete Hammond, Stephanie Hsu, Theresa Kang, Munika Lay, Lisa Ling, Kal Penn, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Richardson, Michelle Rodriguez, Sanjay Sharma, Alan Yang; Additional Guests included Jovan Adepo, Rubina Bernabe, Christine Chiu, Sherry Cola, Dolly De Leon, Isabelle Du, Peter Filimaua, Miki Ishikawa, Aramis Knight, Laurel Marsden, Lewis TanKara Wang, and more.

Honorees Hwang Dong-hyuk (Director Award for Television), Park Eun-bin (Rising Star Award for Television presented by IMDbPro), Joel Kim Booster (Breakthrough Actor Award for Film) and Nick Mohammed (Actor Award for Television) were awarded virtually through video presentations.

The Critics Choice Association presented the inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television showcased both emerging and established talent. The inaugural event could not come at a better time, following an abundance of stellar work both in front of and behind the camera in recent projects including Everything Everywhere All at Once, Decision to Leave, Ms. Marvel, Turning Red, Squid Game, Pachinko, The Cleaning Lady, Fire Island, and many more. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) to assist with funding a Film Production Grant for one rising filmmaker.

See also  Billboard Music Awards 2019 Winners Announced

Sponsors of the event included: Delta Air Lines, Fairmont Century Plaza, GreenSlate, IMDbPro, McBride Sisters Wine Company, Milagro Tequila, and NEP Sweetwater.

Friday, November 4, 2022

Fairmont Century Plaza

#CelebrateAAPICinema
#CCACelebrations
@criticschoice

