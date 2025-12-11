The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 12/11/2025

Rachel prepares her son for camp when Boz comes over. She admits they are opposites as they discuss life over coffee.

Rachel is upset that her ex is being photographed with his girlfriend that he promised to keep under wraps.

The topic then switches to Kyle’s love life and why she is keeping it under wraps.

Kyle, for her part, visits Mauricio in the house he leased without her knowledge. They discuss their love lives and she admits she is single while he admits to being in his ‘ho phase.’ However, she has quietly gone on dates.

The topic changes to PK and Dorit and how she has a ‘fantasy where reality is.’

Erika and Sutton go to the spa and discuss the Dorit situation and how Sutton wants to be more open minded. They also discuss how Tom is going to prison and will probably die there, leaving Erika wondering what she should do and if she should visit him in prison.

Dorit’s parents are visiting, and they discuss how Jagger is struggling with the divorce. They decide that Phoenix and Jagger will go to Florida with their grandparents while Dorit figures things out. She claims that PK isn’t doing anything to help and it is causing a lot of problems.

Kyle and Alexia work on Alexia’s registry with Sutton. They will be meeting Kyle’s friend Amanda, who lives in Kyle’s old house. Amanda talks about her love story and book and then gets invited to a party hosted by Jennifer Tilly.

Boz does Lael’s hair and they talk about relationships and how they are bonding with Keely. Lael implies that Keely plans on proposing, so Boz says to give her a heads up so she can have a fresh mani.

Jennifer prepares for her party. As the ladies arrive, Boz already has beef with Amanda for calling her stepchildren her kids. As long as Amanda knows boundaries, I don’t see what the issue is?

The women paint naked men. All the while, Amanda passes on the drinks (and comments on being shamed for not drinking) and asks inappropriate questions to the guys….but in a Sophia Petrillo way.

The women all epically fail at the drawings and talk about how PK is blocking the trip to Florida for the kids. Dorit breaks down and Kyle hugs her. PK did say he would go with him, which Kyle finds reasonable, but Dorit he is only doing this to hurt her. She also says this all has been stressful on the kids while they all try to figure out how to handle things.

Kyle and Erika discuss Kyle’s love life and how she was seeing someone she cared about very much and how it didn’t work out due to all the speculation. Seeing her cry over it breaks my heart since it seems like she really loved this person.

More next week, stay tuned.