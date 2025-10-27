Hoops Debuts on Netflix Today

Need something fun to watch this weekend? Look no further than Hoops, which dropped on Netflix today. Check out more information on the show below.

Hoops is an animated comedy sitcom that centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach (Jake Johnson) who thinks turning around his god awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around.

Hoops is created by Ben Hoffman. Hoffman, Johnson, Seth Cohen, M. Dickson, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as executive producers. Hoops is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and animated by Bento Box.