What to Watch

Hoops Debuts on Netflix Today

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 21, 2020 @ 12:33 pm

Need something fun to watch this weekend? Look no further than Hoops, which dropped on Netflix today. Check out more information on the show below.

Hoops is an animated comedy sitcom that centers on a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach (Jake Johnson) who thinks turning around his god awful team will take him to the “big leagues” and turn his miserable life around.
Hoops is created by Ben Hoffman. Hoffman, Johnson, Seth Cohen, M. Dickson, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as executive producers. Hoops is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and animated by Bento Box.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. I’m No Longer Here Sneak Peek
  2. Netflix to Premiere Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
  3. Space Force to Air on Netflix This Weekend
  4. Spelling The Dream Sneak Peek
See also  Megalomaniac Sneak Peek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *