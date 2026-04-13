RJ Decker Recap for Brenner’s Back

RJ Decker on ABC opens with RJ and Sofia working on a game, which Catherine ruins and Mel saying RJ can take Sofia to school….all while they prepare Sofia for her Spanish test.

RJ cannot take Sofia to school since he has a case involving a drowning victim. He meets with Rachel the girlfriend of the victim, Huck.

Rachel says she got a weird call from someone Huck allegedly worked with and Huck suspected there was embezzlement happening at the job….and even wanted to hire RJ to investigate.

Wish gives RJ a key lime brew, which he says tastes like ‘if a brew and all-purpose cleaner had a baby.’ RJ tells him about the case and asks him to help.

Before Wish could answer, RJ’s car window is smashed and some guy named Levi Brenner, a former prison mate is involved.

Now RJ is on the run….kind of. He is just leaving Catherine’s so she and her family are safe. She accuses him of being a jailhouse snitch for turning Levi in for bad behavior.

Emi helps RJ find a place to hide, so she helps him find a place to put his trailer. She questions him about it, but he refuses to answer, just saying it is time. She leaves him with a warning to not die tonight and a side of sexual tension.

RJ looks into Huck’s supposed murder by talking to his boss…….who is less than forthcoming with help. This leads to RJ setting off alarms so he can spy like he is the love child of Shawn Spencer and Neal Caffery. He is able to get some names for Rachel, all while everyone else wonders why alarms are blaring like Shady Pines is on fire.

Rachel says one of the guys, Tater, helped go through Huck’s things after the funeral, which RJ finds suspicious…..so he is off to question him.

Tater says he and Huck were boys and his death led to him buying a boat and quitting to follow his dream of becoming a stuntman. He tells RJ to talk to someone named Nestor.

Before he can get to all that, RJ goes to make amends with Levi, who makes fun of him for becoming a ‘gumshoe.’ RJ tells him about a transfer to a better halfway house and a warehouse job, but Levi more or less tells him to shove off.

A distorted voice calls RJ to say Huck knew something that led to his death. It leads to RJ questioning someone and Catherine calling him to let him know the house was broken into and the cops are there. Mel finds something spilled on the floor and is terrified.

RJ rushes over and is told that the power was out and cameras were cut. There were no prints or witnesses, so Mel goes to investigate…..without RJ. She threatens Levi, who says this is a whole lot like harassment.

RJ vents to Emi, who seems to be concerned.

Rachel calls RJ about another wild goose chase and says she is scared.

Two Gold Coast people stop at a convenience store to buy chips when one finds a dead body and they are both beaten and robbed. Mel thinks it is an inside job and questions one of the guys about Huck’s death. This dude is terrified and Mel thinks he may be innocent.

A museum curator says stuff from a shipwreck display, containing doubloons, aka eight million dollars of pure gold, was taken in the truck. This is what may have gotten Huck killed.

Emi drops some information off at RJ’s and to make sure he is safe. Cue a dinner invite and more sexual tension. Before they can do anything, Mel calls to say the truck was stripped, set on fire and the clothes were left behind….one of which was stolen from the house and belonged to RJ. He goes to look for said shirt and sees the doubloons that were stolen….showing he is being framed.

RJ runs to Wish, who wonders if someone hid doubloons on his property. All the while, RJ is still trying to put the pieces together. He goes back to the boat marina and talks to some fin-fluencers to get footage from the night Huck died.

Levi wants to turn RJ in since he and Rachel are framing him for everything! She goes to meet RJ–with a gun–not knowing RJ is setting her up to get arrested, along with Levi….because he as evidence they were planning this for a long, long time.

Emi meets him to give him the doubloons to give the curator and asks for dinner. However, RJ has to meet with Levi in prison, since he wants to flip on some people for a better deal. Levi claims he had nothing to do with the break in at Catherine’s and says to check the cell phone records….but he did break into the trailer to steal the shirt and plant the doubloons.