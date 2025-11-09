Harry Potter Wizards of Baking Recap for 11/9/2025

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Chapter 2 has begun. Last week, two teams went home, leaving six teams to compete for the win!

This week, they need to do a transport themed bake in six hours. Each team will be assigned a different transport based on the movie and it must have the illusion of movement and contain the flavors of their assigned British dessert.

It will be presented on the 9 3/4 platform when the six hours are up. As always, Carla Hall and Jozef Yousef will judge.

Jenny and Alex have the whitewall underground public toilet…..a chocolate toilet to be exact.

Stefan and Andy make the Vanishing Cabinet with Eton Mess and various chocolate elements.

Heather and Kate have the Knight Bus and must make a treacle tart and add cake and chocolate features for various elements. They struggle a bit but get back on track.

Molly and Priya have the Red Telephone Box using various kinds of chocolate and mint, as well as Battenburg cake.

Jujhar and Katie have Hagrid’s Motorbike with mince pie and chocolate feathers.

Angel and Rui have the Weasley’s Flying Car and must add Victoria sponge cake to it.

Jenny and Alex debate on the looks of the toilet seat. She also makes James and Oliver smell the edible toilet paper she makes for the bake.

Heather and Kate wonder if they went too big with their bus bake, but decide to go with it, hoping to make everyone at home proud. They also worry about it breaking or falling apart.

Seamus Finnegan aka Devon Murray is in the house!

Oliver, James and Devon walk around to check on each team, giving commentary and offering advice.

Andy and Stefan fall behind on time and worry about finishing.

Before long, time is up and it is time to present the bakes. The judges and Devon give the pros and cons of each.

Andy and Stefan win the challenge and an advantage in next week’s challenge.

Rui and Angel and Heather and Kate are in the bottom two with Heather and Kate going home.

More next week, stay tuned.