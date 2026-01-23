Ras-I Releases New Single

New York, New York. January 23. Ras-I steps into a focused and purpose-driven chapter with the release of his new single “These Are the Days,” featuring Grammy Award-winning reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid, arriving Friday, January 23. The track serves as a powerful lead offering from Ras-I’s forthcoming third studio album, Heart of Love, set for worldwide release on May 15.

Anchored in lived experience and conscious reflection, “These Are the Days” is a meditation on growth, discipline, and spiritual responsibility. The song confronts the idea that faith alone is not enough, emphasizing preparation, consistency, and commitment as essential parts of walking one’s purpose. With lyrics that speak to leaving complacency behind, embracing the grind, and staying focused amid change, Ras-I delivers a message rooted in action-backed belief.

“These Are the Days is about understanding that prayer must be matched with preparation,” Ras-I explains. “We pray, we prepare, and we train, because faith without the work won’t carry you where you’re meant to go. Life changes, the road gets demanding, but the focus must remain.”

Kabaka Pyramid’s contribution adds depth and clarity to the record, reinforcing reggae’s role as music of awareness, accountability, and elevation.

Kabaka Pyramid shares, “These Are the Days speaks directly to the times we’re living in. It’s a reminder that growth requires intention and action. Ras-I’s message is grounded and real, and the song reflects the discipline and consciousness that reggae has always stood for.”

The single introduces the thematic foundation of Heart of Love, a 13-track album that explores love not only as emotion, but as discipline, devotion, and responsibility, spanning romantic love, spiritual grounding, ancestral connection, community, and self-reflection.

Sonically, Heart of Love blends classic roots-reggae textures with contemporary Afro-Caribbean and soul influences, continuing Ras-I’s commitment to music that honors tradition while speaking honestly to the present moment.

“This album is about the kind of love that sustains you,” Ras-I adds. “The love that keeps you focused when life gets demanding, that reminds you who you are and why you started. Heart of Love is that vibration.”

Heart of Love is now available for streaming across all major streaming platforms, with additional music and visuals scheduled to roll out ahead of the May 15 release.

With “These Are the Days,” Ras-I offers more than a single, he delivers a message for anyone actively building, evolving, and standing firm in purpose.

Stream These Are the Days https://ineffable.to/ thesearethedays.