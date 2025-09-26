Originally posted on January 5, 2025 @ 11:14 pm
Golden Globes 2025 Winners
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Best Television Series – Drama
Shōgun
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hacks
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Baby Reindeer
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Wicked
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“El Mal” –– Emilia Pérez
Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers
Best Director – Motion Picture
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Flow
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Demi Moore, The Substance
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Emilia Pérez
Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television
Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role On Television
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Motion Picture – Drama
The Brutalist
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Emilia Pérez