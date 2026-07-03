American Murder: Gabby Petito Recap for Where is Gabby?

The second episode of American Murder: Gabby Petito is titled Where is Gabby? It opens with Gabby filming a vlog as her tent closes in on her. She shows off what she and Brian Laundrie have been doing, including making yogurt and doing chores.

Nichole, Gabby’s mom says that Gabby had called her to say Brian was flying home to empty their storage unit and she was staying in a hotel in Utah to work on the videos.

The first video was posted a week after their domestic incident, which was mentioned in the previous episode.

Her friend Rose thinks Gabby wanted to fix things and thinks it was hard for her to walk away.

Jackson, Gabby’s ex-boyfriend talks about their relationship and how it was hard to see her do things with Brian that she had promised to do with him. However, he was happy for her.

He also recalls getting a text from her asking to talk. He called her and they caught up on life, all the while him sensing she needed help. She told him a bit about wanting to leave Brian, but wasn’t sure how to handle it since she was afraid. He promised her that she could always talk to him.

On August 27th, 2021, Jackson recalls getting a Snapchat from Gabby. She was in Jackson Hole and it reminded her of him.

We also see a video of Gabby eating and texting Brian that the food made her sick. He asks if she wants a to-go box and she says no because she doesn’t want to eat or pay for food that made her sick.

By now, they are in Jackson, Wyoming and at a Whole Foods. The video footage from the store is the last known footage of Gabby seen alive.

Nichole remembers getting texts from Gabby about buying Brian out for the van, thinking she can make more money solo. The plan was for Brian to go to a campsite and for her to go on her own, which weirded Nichole out.

On August 28th, 2021, Brian had taken several photos, which are shown.

The next day, a woman named Norma Jean had gone to a church service in the park, where she saw a man hitchhiking. He had asked to go to Jackson, but when she said she was going in the opposite direction, he requested she take him to the camp site. She agreed and said that right before she dropped him off, the Bible on her dashboard fell onto his lap. She offered to drive him closer to the site, but he declined and left. Little did Norma Jean know that she was driving with Brian.

Nichole says that on August 30th, she got some texts from Gabby talking about bad phone service. She kept referring to Stan, her grandpa, but used is name instead of Grandpa. At first, Nichole thought that it was Brian texting and Gabby driving, which is why it was worded like that.

Nichole would continue to try and contact Gabby, but didn’t hear anything, nor did she see any new social media posts from her. This would go on for several days. Nichole then contacted Gabby’s dad Joe and Jackson, saying she was getting worried. Neither of them heard from her either, causing even more worry. Jackson wondered if she had tried to leave Brian and it had gone wrong.

Rose says she and Gabby had plans for her birthday but never heard from her. At this point, people hadn’t heard from Brian either. Jim, Gabby’s stepfather and Nichole also tried to contact Brian’s parents and heard nothing. At this point, Jim said he was calling the police, while Nichole took to social media to report Gabby missing.

A mutual friend of the couple theorized that maybe they just went off the grid.

Nichole talks to the police about Gabby’s disappearance and they go to the Laundrie residence to question them. They say that they not only have an attorney but that Brian is also home. The van is also at the residence. The police then call the Laundrie’s attorney and more authorities to help. They know the Laundries are not cooperating and wonder if Gabby is really at a hotel like Brian claims. Everyone agrees there is something weird and sinister going on.

We hear actual recordings from the police, who try and figure out what is going on. Footage of the Laundries being questioned is also shown, but they still refused to cooperate. The van is then taken in for evidence.

Nichole recalls the police coming over and saying Brian and the van were home, but no Gabby. She also learns that he lawyered up, so she and Jim spring into action to bring all eyes on the case in hopes of finding Gabby alive.

The media takes on the case and everyone in America is hoping Gabby comes home safely.

Jim went to Wyoming in hopes of finding Gabby and to talk to locals.

An FBI Special Agent named Kyle talks about taking on the case. Everyone begins to work together to bring Gabby home. Another FBI Special Agent named Loretta was also on the case and was determined to find out anything she could on the case, including getting surveillance on the Laundrie home.

Meanwhile, people are outside their home, demanding they bring Gabby home or let them know her whereabouts. Reporters go as far as to question other family members, but they again refuse to cooperate.

More video is shown of the domestic abuse incident. This was the first time Gabby’s friends and family learned of the incident and saw the footage, along with the rest of the world. Social media questioned why Gabby was being treated like the aggressor and Brian was getting better treatment.

On September 17th, 2021, a welfare check is done on Brian, but they learn he is now also mussing. This leaves her family shocked and the media taking the case by storm.

As Brian’s belongings are searched, they find a letter from his mom saying that she will do anything for him, including digging a hole for a body and helping him escape prison.