In Pursuit with John Walsh Missing Child is Home for the Holidays

Home for the holidays! TVGrapevine has just learned that Kamaria Johnson has been located and reuniting with her mother.

Kamaria was featured on an episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh in October 2021. She had disappeared from her father’s house in Kentucky in May 2021 after the two of them got into an argument. She was last seen at a local gas station.

According to news reports, Kamaria got in contact with her mother this month and told her that she was ready to come home. She had been in Memphis, Tennessee and claimed that she ran away due to the abuse she was facing at home. At the time, she went into survival mode.

She also purposely stayed off social media and avoided contact with people in fear of being returned to her father’s home. It was only after her 18th birthday that she felt safe enough to talk to her mother.

Welcome home, Kamaria!