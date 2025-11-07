Elsbeth Announces Several Returns for Finale

It’s an ELSBETH reunion! The critically acclaimed hit series known for its impressive roster of celebrity guest stars today announced that nine actors from the past two seasons are confirmed to appear in the season two finale of ELSBETH, airing Thursday, May 8 (special time of 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+*. When Elsbeth tries to solve a murder, she comes face to face with many familiar suspects. The returning guests are:

Stephen Moyer reprising his season one role of theater director Alex Modarian

Retta reprising her season one role of elite matchmaker Margo Clarke

Gina Gershon reprising her season one role of plastic surgeon Dr. Vanessa Holmes

Elizabeth Lail reprising her season one role of young tech CEO Quinn Powell

Arian Moayed reprising his season one role of cocktail bar owner Joe Dillon

André De Shields reprising his season one role of fashion designer Matteo Hart

Alyssa Milano reprising her season two role of former mafia princess Pupetta Del Ponte

Mary-Louise Parker returns for another episode this season after her first appearance on April 3 as decluttering guru Freya Frostad

Ethan Slater returns for another episode this season after his first appearance on April 10 as chatty new hire Officer Reese Chandler

“We have always tried to make ELSBETH a place for the best actors to come and play. We must be doing something right since so many of our special guest stars managed to clear their schedules and join us again. We couldn’t be more excited for this wild reunion between Elsbeth and some of her favorite suspects,” said Jonathan Tolins, showrunner and executive producer of ELSBETH. The episode titled “Ramen Holiday” is written by Tolins with Lionel Coleman serving as director.

Produced by CBS Studios, ELSBETH stars Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney utilizing her unique point of view by working with the NYPD to catch New York’s most well-heeled murderers. Season two of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Detective Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson). The series, which was recently renewed for a third season, is a time period winner and top 10 broadcast scripted series that delivers 11 million multiplatform viewers.

ELSBETH is based on the character featured in THE GOOD WIFE and THE GOOD FIGHT. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs