Pluto TV to Air Big Brother Live Feeds

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service, and Paramount+ today announced new and returning BIG BROTHER Live Feeds will debut following the August 2nd West Coast premiere of the hit series’ momentous 25th season, as a group of all-new House Guests moves into the BIG BROTHER House.

The BIG BROTHER Live Feed is available 24/7 during the season, giving viewers unlimited access to the House Guests even after the show cameras have stopped rolling.

In celebration, Pluto TV is launching an all-new, dedicated category entitled BIG BROTHER, that will host five distinct Pop-Up channels, each with dedicated live-feeds. Four of the channels will be individual live-stream feeds while the fifth channel will offer a combined viewing experience of all the exciting action from inside the BIG BROTHER House. Limited ad-breaks will be shown throughout the feed.

This past season Gran Hermano en vivo debuted on Pluto TV in Latin America and witnessed overwhelming success on the platform. Gran Hermano en vivo quickly earned its place as the number one channel on Pluto TV in both Argentina and Chile resulting in Pluto TV becoming the most downloaded application in both regions.

In concert, Paramount+ will mark its 3rd year offering the popular Big Brother Live Feed in one dedicated stream, ad-free, for all subscribers.

“The BIG BROTHER Live Feed on Pluto TV and Paramount+ is a further testament to how the Paramount ecosystem provides fans the best programming wherever and however they choose to stream,” said Jeff Grossman, EVP, Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming.

To entertain viewers while they wait for the House Guests to return, an “Animal Cam” from a local animal shelter will play during competitions. Fans can stream the BIG BROTHER Live Feed on Pluto TV at pluto.tv/bblf* and on Paramount + atparamountplus.com/bblf

BIG BROTHER Season 25 will premiere live on CBS on Wednesday, August 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning Sunday, August 6, following the Wednesday, August 2nd 90 minute live premiere, BIG BROTHER will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT). The series is also available live to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers and on-demand the following day for all Paramount+ audiences. Paramount+ is also home to all 24 past seasons of the hit reality series.

Episodes from Season 25 will also be available in the CBS Selects On-Demand category on Pluto TV, seven days following the broadcast debut.